Oregon Ducks’ new defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Eugene, having spent five years at Alabama under coach Nick Saban, as well as three years in the NFL. However, he’s not looking to immediately implement the exact same defensive sets from his days with the Crimson Tide, but rather, he is looking forward to collaborating with the rest of the staff, including defensive guru and head coach Dan Lanning, while also getting a sense of this team’s personnel. “Just the growth and understanding and what we did at Alabama, I think it’s a collaborative effort,” Lupoi...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO