Ames, IA

New-look Cyclones on display at Ames High

By Scott Reister
KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa — Ames High is used to cheering on the Little Cyclones. Friday, the...

www.kcci.com

B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Top 10 announced for Iowa’s Best Burger Contest

(Des Moines) The restaurants making the Top Ten for Iowa’s Best Burger contest have been announced. Iowans submitted nominations between February 14 and March 14 to kick off the quest to find the best burger in Iowa. Nominations were accepted online by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2022 Top Ten restaurants.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa native wins Netflix baking competition

Waterloo police said a 41-year-old man was shot and later died Tuesday morning. A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
WATERLOO, IA
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
Ames, IA
Education
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
KCRG.com

Unusual weeds growing in Iowa lawns since derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A nuisance growing in your lawn may be the result of the 2020 derecho. A lawn care company in Cedar Rapids says it’s started finding ag weeds in yards since the storm, something the company never had to treat prior. “Ag weeds that grow out...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
High School
Education
Football
Sports
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

One of The Most Famous Houses in The World is Here in Iowa

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in 1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
ELDON, IA
94.1 KRNA

Elton John Will Perform in Iowa Tomorrow!

The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

14 Under 14 held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The inaugural 14 Under 14 was held today at the Cedar Rapids by Kids First Law Center. The event recognized 14 students between the ages of 7-13 for their empathy, leadership, and their ability to help others at school. The students along with the teacher that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa’s top 10 best burger list features 3 metro spots

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three metro restaurants are finalists for serving up the best burger in the state. The Iowa Beef Industry Council released the 10 finalists for the annual Best Burger Contest earlier this month. Lachele's Fine Foods in Des Moines, Pally's Bar and Grill in Clive, and...
IOWA STATE

