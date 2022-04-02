ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How Law And Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Will Get More 'Tangled' With The Brotherhood And Marcy Killers

By Laura Hurley
Cinema Blend
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: Organized Crime is finally on the verge of returning after a few weeks with no new episodes, and all signs point toward the third arc of Season 2 getting even more intense as it continues. Christopher Meloni's Stabler is undercover again – this time, as himself – within...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: Organized Crime Set Up A Big SVU Reunion, But It Was Bad News For Stabler

Spoilers ahead for the March 17 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime wasted no time in sending Stabler back undercover in the third arc of Season 2, with the team splitting their focus between him embedded in the Brotherhood gang led by Donnelly (played by Denis Leary) at the 37th precinct and Nova trying to keep her cop identity secret within the Marcy Killers organization. Stabler got some pretty terrible news at the end of “Guns & Roses” on March 17, but there is a bright side… for viewers, anyway. A big SVU reunion is on the way to OC!
TV SERIES
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Julian McMahon's Dramatic Exit Explained by Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted star Julian McMahon has officially exited the hit CBS drama, and now series showrunner David Hudgins has explained more about the big exodus. Speaking to Deadline, Hudgins discussed the big change and dished on what went into crafting McMahon's final episode. Note: Spoilers below for Tuesday's episode of FBI: Most Wanted.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

How FBI: Most Wanted Will 'Reinvigorate' The Task Force With Dylan McDermott's New Character After Losing Jess, According To Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted delivered the biggest twist in show history when Jess LaCroix was killed off for actor Julian McMahon’s departure, and the Task Force is facing a whole new era with a new team leader on the way. Although details are few and far between about the newcomer, he’ll be played by Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Dylan McDermott in a very different role from his villainous Richard Wheatley on OC. Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins spoke with CinemaBlend about the arrival of McDermott’s character and what it means for the Task Force as a whole on the hit CBS series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Mcdermott
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Nova
Person
Denis Leary
Person
Dann Florek
Person
Mykelti Williamson
Distractify

Why Is Jess LaCroix Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted'?

Like the highly successful Law and Order franchise and One Chicago universe, CBS series FBI is another Dick Wolf procedural that's produced several of its own spinoffs. The drama series that premiered back in 2020 centers around a group of federal agents as they hunt down the most dangerous fugitives and criminals.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Answers Your Burning Questions Ahead of Episode 250

Two hundred and fifty episodes is hard to fathom,” says Tom Selleck, aka Blue Bloods’ NYPD police commissioner and paterfamilias Frank Reagan, about the CBS series’ achievement. “I never envisioned that number, but I’m still just as interested in the stories and finding out new stuff about Frank.” So are millions of others, which has kept the cop/family drama’s total viewership atop Friday night for a dozen years.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Brotherhood#Law And Order#Nypd#The Marcy Killers#Cinemablend#The Marcy Organization
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Nona Parker Johnson Teases Nova's Past and Future and Reveals Dream SVU Team-Up

Law & Order: Organized Crime has a number of compelling storylines happening at any given moment, and one of the most intriguing threads surrounds Nona Parker Johnson's character Carmen 'Nova' Riley. Nova has moved up the ranks of the Marcy Corporation and has now found herself in a powerful place, which is great for Sergeant Ayanna Bell because of the access Nova gets as an informant, but it also presents even more danger for Nova if someone at Marcy finds out. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Johnson all about moving from recurring character to part of the main cast, what is in store for Nova as the season plays out, and who she would love to team up with on SVU!
TV SERIES
Distractify

Julian McMahon Left 'FBI: Most Wanted' to Pursue Other Projects

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS. One year after Law & Order executive producer Dick Wolk introduced viewers to the men and women of FBI, the series' spinoff premiered on CBS. Since then, we’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the Fugitive Task Force on FBI: Most Wanted.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tattoo
FOX 28 Spokane

Which Former Co-Star Does Topher Grace Want on ‘Home Economics’? (VIDEO)

As you should know by now, Home Economics is one of the best comedies on TV. It’s not up for debate, so just get into it and be cool, OK?Based on the life of show creator Mike Colton, the comedy about the financially disparate Hayworth siblings has been regularly commenting-slash-clowning on the wealth gap in America while also giving us characters we’d basically spend our last few dollars to hang out with.(Credit: ABC/Temma Hankin)In the March 23 episode, it’s Topher Grace‘s Tom who is throwing down the dollars to keep company with someone special—but it’s not his wife, Marina (the stealthily sharp Karla Souza). It’s actually Shark Tank superfan Grace’s dream guest star, Mark Cuban. In the episode, “Workout Leggings, $29,” Tom and sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) crash the poker night of their wealthy baby brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro), who has invited some of his high-roller pals…including the mogul most likely to figure out a way to provide people with affordable health care.See Also‘Home Economics’ Star Karla Souza on Tom & Marina’s ‘Relatable’ Marriage, Sibling Dynamics, and MoreThe ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ alum also talks Tom (Topher Grace) and Marina’s ‘relatable’ marriage.So does Grace have any other celeb pals up his sleeve? We recently chatted with him (and became an official Hayworth!) about whether we might see some of his past costars popping in and got him to give us the details on Tom’s in-the-works book. Turns out, we may not only see him finish the novel he’s been writing about his own family but we have definitely already seen how it will be marketed.Very clever, ABC. Now, show that you’re really smart and pair this gem with the equally fantastic Abbott Elementary next season!Home Economics, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
The Baltimore Sun

Randallstown native Liris Crosse lands recurring role on NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

When Liris Crosse found out that she landed a recurring role on NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” she was trying to find a parking spot near her Brooklyn apartment. She broke down when she received the call from her agent and acting coach. “I started to ugly cry,” she said. “I thought, ‘It’s really happening.’” For Crosse, 43, the news caught her off guard. After giving what she called a ...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
TVLine

SVU Recruits Grimm Vet Reggie Lee

Click here to read the full article. Someone grim, er, Grimm is heading Capt. Benson’s way. Reggie Lee will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU, TVLine has learned exclusively. Lee will appear in Episode 20 of the current season. He’ll play the father of a missing teenage girl. Virginia Kull (Big Little Lies, Gracepoint) will play the girl’s mother. Fans of NBC’s supernatural drama Grimm will remember Lee as Sgt. Drew Wu, who started out as an oblivious co-worker of Nick Burkhardt’s at the Portland Police Department and eventually turned into a fully in-the-know member of Nick’s Wesen-fighting friend group. (Along...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Sadie From '9-1-1: Lone Star' Should Look Very Familiar — She's A Killer Guest Star!

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the March 28 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Fox's recently relocated first-responder drama 9-1-1: Lone Star has introduced quite a few fresh faces during Season 3, and one of the new recurring characters is Sadie, Owen Strand's (Rob Lowe) neighbor. Ever since she debuted in the Season 3 premiere, fans have been trying to figure out why Sadie looks so familiar.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Panhandle’: Forrest Goodluck Joins Spectrum & Roku Dramedy As Series Rounds Out Cast

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Forrest Goodluck has joined Nick Stoller and Carla Kettner’s Florida dramedy Panhandle in a lead role alongside a slew of series regulars. The Spectrum Originals and Roku series has also added series regulars including Clue’s Lesley Ann Warren, Hacks and Women is Losers actor Lorenza Izzo, Black Lightning’s Wallace Smith, 24’s Glenn Morshower. They star alongside Luke Kirby, who plays Bell Prescott, and Tiana Okoye, who stars as Cammie Lorde. Separately, Melanie Minichino, who featured in the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, joins in a recurring role. Panhandle follows an eccentric, agoraphobic arm-chair detective with a...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

FBI - Episode 4.17 - One Night Stand - Press Release

THE TEAM SEARCHES FOR A MURDER SUSPECT LINKED TO THE DRUG TRADE, WHEN A YOUNG COUPLE IS FOUND DEAD IN A NEW YORK CITY PARK AFTER RETURNING FROM AN INTERNATIONAL TRIP, ON “FBI,” TUESDAY, APRIL 12. “One Night Stand” – When a young couple is found murdered in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy