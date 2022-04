TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies dropped an 8-4 decision to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Sunday’s rubber match at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Aggies jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two-run home run by Ryan Targac in the second inning, but Alabama (17-12, 4-5 SEC) responded with five runs in the fourth and two in the seventh to stake claim to a 7-2 edge.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO