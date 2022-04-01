ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of NIH Grants to Probe Multiple Sclerosis Pathogenesis on Two Fronts

Cover picture for the articleA Cleveland Clinic neuroscientist specializing in multiple sclerosis (MS) has received two grants from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders & Stroke to explore two known or likely contributors to MS progression: circadian disruption and thalamic atrophy. The grants, which total nearly $2.8 million, are going to Ranjan Dutta,...

verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Understanding multiple sclerosis and knowing the symptoms

According to the National MS Society, it’s estimated that roughly a million people over the age of 18 are living with multiple sclerosis in the United States. “Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune condition where a person’s immune system incorrectly attacks their own body. Specifically the central nervous system is affected, which includes the brain, spinal cord and the nerves which provide us with vision, the optic nerves,” said Brian Wong, MD, neuro-immunologist with Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute and co-director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center in Southington.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists uncover new targets for treating Parkinson's disease

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that people with Parkinson's disease have a clear "genetic signature" of the disease in their memory T cells. The scientists hope that targeting these genes may open the door to new Parkinson's treatments and diagnostics. "Parkinson's disease is not usually...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel marker may help diagnose aggressive cancers with poor prognosis

A study published in The Journal of Pathology reveals that many cancers that carry a poor prognosis express an altered form of human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT), an enzyme that regulates the expression of multiple genes. Scientists previously linked a modification called phosphorylation at a particular location on the hTERT...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Anti-Aging Breakthrough: Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Safely Reverses the Aging Process in Mice

Salk researchers treated mice with anti-aging regimen beginning in middle age and found no increase in cancer or other health problems later on. Age may be just a number, but it’s a number that often carries unwanted side effects, from brittle bones and weaker muscles to increased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Now, scientists at the Salk Institute, in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche group, have shown that they can safely and effectively reverse the aging process in middle-aged and elderly mice by partially resetting their cells to more youthful states.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New strategy reduces brain damage in Alzheimer's and related disorders in mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Pfizer's inflammatory bowel disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

March 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its experimental treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis met the main goal of a late-stage study. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease affecting the colon and causing recurrent flares of abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
HEALTH

