San Diego County, CA

County Public Health Agency Reports 246 New COVID Cases, 7 More Deaths

By Editor
 2 days ago
A medical technician at the San Diego County laboratory tests for coronavirus. Courtesy HHSA

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 246 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with seven more deaths.

With the new data, the county’s two-year pandemic totals rose to 750,991 cases and 5,185 deaths.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals continued its steady decline, falling to 130, down by three from Thursday’s report, according to state numbers.

The county is one of three in the state with more than 100 COVID patients in local hospitals. Los Angeles County leads with 287, while Santa Clara has 107.

The number of local COVID patients in intensive care fell by one to 32. The tally of available ICU beds in the county stands at 252.

Meanwhile, from Monday through Wednesday, the county reported more than 41,000 COVID tests being administered locally. The seven-day rate of positives stood at 3.1%, up slightly from the 2.8% reported Tuesday.

KTLA

CA to stop requiring vaccine proof, negative tests at concerts, other large indoor events

California will lift COVID-19 vaccine and negative test requirements for large indoor events like concerts and games starting April 1, state officials announced last week. Verification of full vaccination against COVID-19 and pre-entry negative test results will be strongly recommended by the state — but no longer required — at indoor “mega” events with more […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Don't blame facilities for nursing home resident COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 itself should be blamed for nursing home resident deaths, not the facilities housing them, David Gifford, MD, wrote for USA Today last week. Dr. Gifford is the chief medical officer at the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. He wrote the March 16 op-ed in response to the publication's "Dying for Care" investigation, which criticized the industry's response to the pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/1/22

In Riverside County, 61 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 24, hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 26%, with 55 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The common ways people catch the omicron variant

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing across the United States and the world. In fact, the seven-day average for daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that a significant portion of people is still getting infected with the virus. What to know: The omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTUL

CDC to soften guidelines for prescribing opioids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The way opioids are prescribed by doctors is soon changing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is proposing new guidelines, rolling back their controversial limits set in 2016. We've got your back with what this means for our addiction crisis and for the millions of chronic pain patients who rely on these drugs as a lifeline.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
The Oregonian

Fentanyl poisoning: What you need to know

Doctors use the powerful synthetic opioid to treat patients with chronic severe pain or extreme pain following surgery. It’s a schedule II controlled substance that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Illicit fentanyl has now overtaken the illegal drug market, sold on the...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
