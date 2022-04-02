County Public Health Agency Reports 246 New COVID Cases, 7 More Deaths

A medical technician at the San Diego County laboratory tests for coronavirus. Courtesy HHSA

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 246 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with seven more deaths.

With the new data, the county’s two-year pandemic totals rose to 750,991 cases and 5,185 deaths.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals continued its steady decline, falling to 130, down by three from Thursday’s report, according to state numbers.

The county is one of three in the state with more than 100 COVID patients in local hospitals. Los Angeles County leads with 287, while Santa Clara has 107.

The number of local COVID patients in intensive care fell by one to 32. The tally of available ICU beds in the county stands at 252.

Meanwhile, from Monday through Wednesday, the county reported more than 41,000 COVID tests being administered locally. The seven-day rate of positives stood at 3.1%, up slightly from the 2.8% reported Tuesday.