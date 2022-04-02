ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

NDSU Men Open Weekend of Competition in Bay Area

NDSU Bison Athletics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANFORD, Calif. – The North Dakota State men's track & field team opened a weekend of competition at the Stanford Invitational on Friday, Apr. 1. Kristoffer Thomsen won the discus, recording the second-best mark of his career at 171-5 (52.26m). Trevor Otterdahl took...

gobison.com

KELOLAND

SDSU softball defeats USD 4-1 in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State softball wrapped up its weekend in Vermillion Sunday with a 4-1 win over South Dakota. The Jackrabbits move to 23-9 on the season and 4-2 in the Summit League. Jocelyn Carrillo had two RBIs to lead SDSU. Her first came in the second frame, reaching on a fielder’s […]
VERMILLION, SD
KSNB Local4

Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK softball sweeps MIAA doubleheader against Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (Press Release) - Senior Hannah Ice and sophomore Madison Rosenthal combined on six-hitter in game one and sophomore catcher Katie Gosker homered twice in game two to help Nebraska-Kearney sweep Pittsburg State, 5-2 and 15-8, Saturday afternoon in Kansas. The Lopers (18-14, 8-2) stop a four-game skid against...
PITTSBURG, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Eagles notes: Chadron State closes out series with two losses

DENVER – April 3, 2022 – The MSU Denver Roadrunners closed out their home Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference softball series against Chadron State College on Sunday, winning games three and four in the series to improve to 26-13 (14-8 RMAC). The Eagles dropped to 6-30, with a 5-19...
CHADRON, NE
Payton Smith
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic selections made

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Coaches, players and officials for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic were announced Monday. Troy Evans of Ponca and Kyle Schmidt of Plainview have been named head coaches for the ninth Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic. The game will be held on Saturday, June 11 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is slated for 12:00 noon.
NORFOLK, NE
KX News

College Baseball: Minot State and UMary back at home

Minot State and UMary’s baseball team returned to their home diamonds on Saturday for Northern Sun Conference doubleheaders. Scores: Upper Iowa 1, Minot State 5 – Game 1Upper Iowa 4, Minot State 6 – Game 2Winona State 3, UMary 1- Game 1Winona State 7, UMary 4 – Game 2
MINOT, ND

