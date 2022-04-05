Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a central Fresno shooting last Friday as 41-year-old Isidro Garza.

Investigators say Garza was shot after an apparent argument near Clinton and Thesta before 10 pm.

Garza was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are searching for possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.