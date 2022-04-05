ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpkbl_0exGguzW00

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a central Fresno shooting last Friday as 41-year-old Isidro Garza.

Investigators say Garza was shot after an apparent argument near Clinton and Thesta before 10 pm.

Garza was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are searching for possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
KGET

Shooting on California Ave and P Street leaves 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating a call about a victim with major injuries on California Avenue and P Street. The call came in at 5:13 p.m. Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives responded to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicide Detectives#Thesta
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto woman dies after being stabbed; her sister is arrested

A woman died after being stabbed in Rialto, and her sister was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On March 27 at about 12:29 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a person being stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of N. Sage Avenue.
RIALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed after losing control of vehicle on Rosedale Highway identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed Monday after losing control of his vehicle on Rosedale Highway west of Renfro Road. David Shane McGowan, 43, collided with another vehicle and was pronounced dead not he scene around 6:42 p.m. The Bakersfield resident was driving a BMW when he collided […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Woman killed, man injured in head-on crash in Riverside, police say

A 58-year-old Jurupa Valley woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Riverside Friday afternoon, according to the Riverside Police Department. The woman was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer near Buena Vista Avenue and Indian Hill Road at about 3:11 p.m. when another car, a black 2018 Audi sedan driven by an 18-year-old […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy