Rancho Mirage, CA

Golf Roundup

By Todd Hamilton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton’s Emma Talley had her second straight 75 Friday at the LPGA’s Chevron Classic in Rancho...

Masters 2022: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler fail to qualify for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A quick out in San Antonio means no Augusta trip for Jason Day. For the first time since 2010, the former World No. 1 will not tee it up at the Masters, as his bid for a last-minute invite to the year’s first major ended with a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open.
AUGUSTA, GA
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau exit Texas Open early before Masters

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two big names to miss the cut at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. A week before the first major of the year DeChambeau and McIlroy had to bow out after missing the 1-under cut line at TPC San Antonio. McIlroy, 32,...
GOLF
Valero Texas Open, Rory McIlroy eliminated

In the United States, Guido Migliozzi with a total of 150 (78 72, +6) hits, was eliminated from the Valero Texas Open, the PGA Tour tournament that precedes The Masters. The Vicenza - who will represent Italy, together with Francesco Molinari, in the first Major of 2022 from 7 to 10 April in Augusta (Georgia, USA) - paid dearly for a first round that was below expectations.
TEXAS STATE
Tiger Woods On Masters Scoreboard? Golf World Reacts

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Tiger Woods will arrive at Augusta National on Sunday. “Tiger Woods is expected to arrive at Augusta National tomorrow afternoon, potentially unannounced,” the report read. If that wasn’t enough to tease golf fans, this latest report might be. Earlier this afternoon,...
AUGUSTA, GA
Tiger-mania builds as Woods practices well at Augusta

Tiger Woods practiced before thousands of supportive spectators on Monday at Augusta National ahead of the 86th Masters, where he hopes to make his first start since a car crash 14 months ago left him with severe right leg injuries. However, after giving no timetable for a return, Woods played an 18-hole practice round last Tuesday at Augusta National, testing his fitness to walk the hilly course.
AUGUSTA, GA
What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
Masters Tournament history, results and past winners

The Masters Tournament is the most famous and most watched golf tournament in the world, and it is the first men's major of the year played in a traditional April timeslot. The Masters Tournament was born in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, who started Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament was meant to bring notoriety to the club and bring together the best players from around the world into an annual event.
GOLF

