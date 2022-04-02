Golf Roundup

The Masters Tournament is the most famous and most watched golf tournament in the world, and it is the first men's major of the year played in a traditional April timeslot. The Masters Tournament was born in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, who started Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament was meant to bring notoriety to the club and bring together the best players from around the world into an annual event.

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO