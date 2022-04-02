VIDEO – Jasmyn Rodriguez Expecting Big Year on the Track

Despite some graduation losses, the Nordonia track and field program will again feature some gifted boys and girls athletes for the Knight teams this spring. Nordonia is led by co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin. Martin handles all of the distance running and middle distance athletes while Gura focuses on the rest of the team for the Knight staff.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Over a dozen Panhandle track and field teams competed in the annual Marlin invitation hosted by Arnold at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Saturday. Many athletes broke their personal records, including Arnold senior Chloe Rook, who took first place and beat her 1600M time by 10 whole seconds. “The mile is […]
Skyline senior Logan Bailey had a solid day to lead the Hawks to a tie for eighth place in the Handley Track and Field Invitational held at Handley on Saturday. The Hawks boys team finished with 27 points. Jefferson won the boys meet with 92 points in the 28-team event. Warren County finished tied for 26th with one point.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Both the Broken Bows Boys and Girls track and field teams placed first at the Howard Schumann Track Invitational at Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday. The Indians dominated across multiple field events, earning the Top 3 finishers in the Boys Shot Put while also...
