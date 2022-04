Southwestern girls soccer coach Tyler Hamilton admitted his team's 1-0 victory over Jersey on Friday was something less than a work of art, but he said he and the Piasa Birds will take it. Southwestern's Ali Wilson scored off a corner kick from teammate Mac Day with five seconds remaining in the first half and the Piasa Birds held onto that lead for the rest of the game and emerged with a 1-0 non-conference victory in Jerseyville. "Today was one of those games that we had to grind out," Hamilton said. "It wasn't pretty, but we got the job done."

JERSEYVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO