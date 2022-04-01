ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AWIS Weather Update: Up and Down Temperatures the Next Weeks

By Mark Hoffmann
ncsu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAWIS Weather Update: Up and Down Temperatures the next weeks. A colder night is ahead of us, with possible frost night tonight (4/1/2022) and on Monday (4/3/2022), especially Western NC and North of NC into the Mid-Atlantic. Use of row-covers and sprinklers recommended after last nights’ rain. Temperatures...

strawberries.ces.ncsu.edu

