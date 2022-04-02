ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama prison warden on leave over unspecified allegations

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXMDh_0exFuIOB00

The warden of Alabama’s largest prison was placed on mandatory leave, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.

State records show that Deborah Toney, the warden of Limestone Correctional Facility, was placed on leave on March 21 for up to 10 workdays.

Kristi Simpson, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections, confirmed the warden was placed on leave, but said she could not comment further, “as this is an internal personnel matter.”

State rules allow employees to be placed on leave when it is in the best interest of the department, such as when the employee is under investigation for something that may lead to disciplinary proceedings.

Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm wrote in a memo to Toney that the leave was in the best interest of the department, “due to the nature of the allegations against you.”

Details of the allegations have not been released.

State records show that Toney was given a rating of “exceeds standards” on her most recent review. However, she was suspended for three days in 2020 for insubordination. Supervisors said she did not follow orders to have a captain working on the 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift at all close-security prisons.

Limestone in January housed 2,086 inmates, according to state statistical reports.

