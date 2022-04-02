High School Baseball: Bulldogs Split Spring Break Tri-Match

Hanceville's Jackson Cleveland scores in a walkoff fashion against the Falkville Blue Devils on April 1, 2022. (Cody Kanaday/Cullman Daily)

The Hanceville Bulldogs hosted the West Morgan Rebels and the Falkville Blue Devils during the last weekday of their Spring Break today. The Bulldogs took on the Rebels with the first pitch at 11 AM Friday and did not have precisely the start they wanted to have to their day, as the Rebels defeated the Dawgs 16-5. But after their one-game break, the Bulldogs came back with a walk-off win against Falkville.

The Falkville Blue Devils started the game scoring one run, and the defense held Hanceville to no runs, but the Blue Devils could not stop the Dawgs, coached by Michael Chandler, as they went on to score two runs in the second inning, five runs in the third inning, and one run in the fourth inning. After a pitching change in the sixth inning, the Bulldogs allowed five runs in the sixth inning, making the score 8-6 in favor of the Bulldogs. In the top of the seventh inning, the Falkville Blue Devils turned the game around, scoring four runs to go ahead of the Hanceville Bulldogs 10-8. However, that did not last long, as the Bulldogs held a two-out solid rally with a walk-off win as Jackson Cleveland hit a triple and then scored on an error after batting in Adam Cooper and Dylan Twilley.

The win for the Bulldogs puts them with four wins this season, and they will face the Good Hope Raiders for an area series next, starting Tuesday, April 5.

Other scores around the county on April 1, 2022:

Cullman-11, Central-Phenix City-0

Cullman-3, Central-Phenix City-5

Holly Pond 3, Southeastern 10

The Bearcats will play at Auburn Saturday, starting at 10 AM.