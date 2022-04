WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Current Deputy Police Chief in the City of Arlington, Christopher Cook, was appointed the next Chief of Police for White Settlement. City Manager Jeff James announced Chief Cook will fill the position of former Chief J.P. Bevering who announced his retirement in December. He will oversee and lead the agency of about 53 officers and professional staff team members.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO