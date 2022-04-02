ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember me? Kristaps Porzingis helps Wizards slam Mavericks

 2 days ago
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 35 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists against his former team, and the Washington Wizards cruised to a 135-103 rout of the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Caldwell-Pope, who shot 6-of-11 from 3-point range, set the tone for the night when he scored the first five points. Porzingis, who was traded to Washington from Dallas in February, added eight points in the game’s first 5:27, and the Wizards were off to the races.

They never trailed and led by as many as 34 points en route to the fourth win in their last five games.

Washington shot a blistering 17-of-33 from beyond the 3-point arc, part of a 54.4 percent shooting effort from the floor.

Rui Hachimura went 3-of-4 from deep and finished with 21 points to match a season high. Deni Avdija went 3-of-5 behind the arc coming off the bench to finish with 14 points, and Porzingis shot 2-of-4 from long range.

For Porzingis, Friday marked the fourth game in the last five he has scored at least 23 points. Caldwell-Pope’s outpouring, meanwhile, was his fourth consecutive game scoring at least 20 points.

Dallas’ winning streak ended at three games as it failed to recover from its sluggish start in the second game on a four-game road swing. The Mavericks shot 43.6 percent from the floor (28.9 percent from long range) and committed 13 turnovers.

Luka Doncic was responsible for five of the Mavericks’ giveaways, although he led all scorers with 36 points. He also recorded seven rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Brunson was the only other Dallas scorer in double-figures with 21 points. Spencer Dinwiddie -- part of the trade that sent Porzingis to Washington -- finished with eight points, as did teammates Dwight Powell, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Ish Smith scored 12 points and dished a game-high nine assists for the Wizards.

--Field Level Media

KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James' absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA's play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
NBC Sports

Wizards blown out in epic fashion by Jayson Tatum's Celtics

The Washington Wizards lost to the Celtics 144-102 in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have recently been playing their best basketball in months and when they ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night against the Mavericks, they jammed the blade. But on Sunday, the buzzsaw cut right through, as the red-hot Boston Celtics steamrolled the Wizards by 42 points in a game they were in control every step of the way.
NBA
KEYT

Jaylen Brown scores 32 points; Celtics rout Wizards 144-102

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 144-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in their regular-season home finale. Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season. Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington and Ish Smith finished with 16.
NBA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks fall to Mavericks 118-112

MILWAUKEE - Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 assists. Milwaukee was essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all of its usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

