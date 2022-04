BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Usually bunnies hop from one place to another, but, this year, the Easter Bunny is taking to the skies. According to Stephanie French, Vice President of Shade Tree Car Club, the Easter Bunny will arrive at Tamarack via helicopter on Saturday, April 16. While the Easter Bunny won’t arrive until 1 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shade Tree will be hosting its Second Annual St. Jude’s Easter car show.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO