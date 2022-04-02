ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Barnes scores 25 in Kings’ 2nd win over Rockets in 3 days

By JORDAN GODWIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgwQt_0exFaeBX00
1 of 8

HOUSTON (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets 122-117 on Friday night.

The Rockets and Kings were playing each other for the second time in three days following Sacramento’s 121-118 win on Wednesday.

“I thought everybody contributed, and when we needed a stop or a basket, different guys did it for us,” Kings coach Alvin Gentry said. “We had guys stepping up, and I think that’s the main thing. It was a really good team win.”

For Sacramento, Damian Jones had 17 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Donte DiVincenzo had 19, and Chimezie Metu had 18. Barnes made 10 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

“We just want to play good basketball, finish these games out and see where it goes,” Jones said. “We all played our part and fought to the end.”

Houston rookie Jalen Green scored a career-high 33 points and had six 3-pointers. He was coming off a 32-point night on Wednesday and topped 20 points for a fifth straight game.

“I feel like I draw a lot of attention,” Green said. “When you attack the middle, a lot of people are going to close in so I just have to be there for my teammates and get to the rim.”

Kevin Porter Jr. had 27 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, and Garrison Mathews had 22 points on 6 of 10 shooting from 3.

The Kings finished the third quarter trailing 91-86, but opened the fourth on an 8-0 run to take a 94-91 lead. Sacramento outscored Houston 36-26 in the fourth quarter.

“We had a bunch of good looks, a bunch of good shots that just didn’t go,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “The fight that our group is showing is great. I just wish we could come up with the results.”

Hot first-quarter shooting helped the Rockets to a 41-26 lead early and they led by as much as 19 points in the first half, but Sacramento came back to tie the game late in the second quarter.

Houston led 62-57 at halftime.

Tempers flared from the sideline throughout the game. Gentry received a technical just 1:14 into the game after yelling at the officials and Silas received a technical later in the third quarter following a foul call.

GOING STREAKING

The game was interrupted midway through the third quarter by a streaker, who stripped down to his underwear and danced midcourt for a few seconds before being taken down to the floor and carried out by security.

“That was pretty funny,” Jones said. “It looked like it hurt, to be honest, being tackled by them dudes.”

SILAS ON FRUSTRATIONS

“For these guys to be going through these moments, it’s big for our group. In the fourth quarter, those were big minutes. It does get frustrating at times, but I can’t be frustrated with this group and how they’re playing. It’s frustrating that we lost, but these guys are playing,” Silas said.

BIG-GAME BOB

Former Rocket Robert Horry sat courtside for the game. Horry, who won two of his seven championships with the Rockets, attempted — and drained — the pregame First Shot free throw for charity.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento was without De’Aaron Fox (right hand soreness), Domantas Sabonis (left knee contusion) and Richuan Holmes (personal). … The Kings made 12 of 28 3-pointers for 42.9%.

Rockets: Rookie C Alperen Sengun missed the game with a left leg contusion. Dennis Schroder (left shoulder soreness) missed a third straight game. … Usman Garuba had a career-high 14 rebounds.

Kings: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

Rockets: Host Golden State on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

835K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ESPN

Sacramento hosts Golden State on home losing streak

LINE: Kings -6.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Golden State looking to end its three-game home skid. The Kings are 5-8 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.1. The Warriors are 10-4 against Pacific Division teams....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Robert Horry
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Alvin Gentry
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Sacramento Kings
The Associated Press

Doncic leads Mavericks to 118-112 victory over Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luka Doncic continues to feel right at home when he’s facing the Milwaukee Bucks, even when his Dallas Mavericks are on the road facing a fourth-quarter deficit. Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help the Mavericks defeat Giannis...
NBA
ESPN

Portland takes on San Antonio on 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio. The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0...
NBA
Reuters

Minus several key players, Grizzlies top Suns for 7th straight win

Dillon Brooks collected 30 points and seven assists to fuel the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies to a 122-114 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Ziaire Williams scored 19 points as the Grizzlies (55-23) received double-digit scoring performances from seven players to win their seventh in a row overall and ninth straight at home. De’Anthony Melton finished with 17 points, while John Konchar (14), Xavier Tillman (13), Santi Aldama (12) and Brandon Clarke (11) also contributed in the win.
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting De'Anthony Melton for inactive Tyus Jones on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard De'Anthony Melton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Melton will make his 14th start this season after Tyus Jones was ruled out. In a matchup against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Melton to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Associated Press

Kentucky’s Brooks to enter NBA draft but keep eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. will enter the NBA draft but does not plan on hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to school. Brooks averaged career bests in several categories as a junior, including 10.8 points per contest on 49% shooting. His best performance was 27 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s 80-62 rout of Kansas in Lawrence in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January.
NBA
The Associated Press

Hurricanes surging with key ACC series vs Virginia looming

Miami is on its longest winning streak in coach Gino DiMare’s four seasons and playing its best baseball since Jim Morris’ 2016 team reached the College World Series. The Hurricanes (21-6, 10-2) are coming off a weekend sweep of Duke that extended their streak to eight games, tied for second-longest in the nation, and vaulted them into the top 10 in the polls Monday.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

835K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy