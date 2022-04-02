ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brown, Tatum pair up to lead Celtics past Pacers 128-123

By JIMMY GOLEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RgfN_0exFacQ500
1 of 7

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum had 31 to help the Boston Celtics stop a rare late-season stumble and beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123 on Friday night.

It was the eighth time this season that “The Jays” each scored at least 30 points.

“We’re not trying to take turns. Just playing the game the right way,” Tatum said. “If he takes six good shots in a row, that’s fine with me.”

The Pacers lost their sixth straight game despite getting 30 points from Tyrese Haliburton before he fouled out early in the fourth quarter with Indiana trailing 103-101. The Celtics led 124-120 with 40 seconds left when Al Horford found Tatum coming down the lane for a dunk that all but sealed Boston’s win.

Horford scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who had won 24 of 28 games before losing to Toronto on Monday night without four of their starters. They followed it up with a loss to Miami on Wednesday — the first time they lost back-to-back games in two months as they climbed from below .500 to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

But a loss to the Pacers, a non-playoff team with the fifth-most losses in the league, would have been more concerning.

“Credit to them for making it tough on you,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “They’re playing loose and free with nothing to lose right now. You can tell. At the same time, we’re aiding them.”

Oshae Brissett and Jalen Smith scored 17 points apiece for the Pacers.

The Celtics scored 11 of the first 13 points in the game before giving up the next nine to tie it. Boston took a 37-28 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 10 points in the second.

FOULED OUT

Haliburton had 22 points at halftime and had 30 points on 10-for-11 shooting — including 6 for 6 from 3-point range — before picking up his fifth foul with 4:27 left in the third quarter on a collision with Boston’s Derrick White while going for a loose ball.

Haliburton complained about the call, and got coach Rick Carlisle to challenge it, but it was upheld. Haliburton sat out the rest of the third and the first 3:33 of the fourth, then lasted just 14 seconds before fouling out, drawing jeers from the crowd.

INJURIES

The Celtics, who lost center Robert Williams III to a meniscus tear on Sunday, had a few injury scares against Indiana, but Udoka said everyone is OK.

Brown appeared wobbly after getting hit in the face by teammate Grant Williams but he returned. Williams is OK after stepping on someone’s foot. Guard Marcus Smart limped off to the locker room at the end of the first half after a collision with Daniel Theis but returned for the third quarter.

“I reaggravated an injury in my right ankle. It scared me for a moment as well,” Smart said. “Don’t need to be going down at this time, getting close to the playoffs. But I’m fine. Checked it out. I’ll be all right.”

TIP-INS

Before the game, the Celtics honored longtime Pacers director of media relations David Benner. Celtics vice president Jeff Twiss presented Benner, who has worked for the Pacers for 28 years, with a piece of the Boston Garden parquet floor. ... Celtics swingman Nik Stauskas missed the game with a right ankle sprain. ... Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his seventh straight game. ... For ’90s night, the Celtics brought back 1991 slam dunk contest winner Dee Brown. ... Tatum had three 3-pointers, giving him 222 for the season, tying Antoine Walker’s 2002 mark for the second-most in franchise history.

Pacers: Host Detroit on Sunday.

Celtics: Host Washington in regular-season home finale on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Antoine Walker
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Nik Stauskas
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Mavericks Trade Features Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets have a clear focus as a franchise for the long-term; build around LaMelo Ball. After selecting the near All-Star guard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the trajectory of the team has changed. Ball has emerged as an intriguing building block that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
ESPN

Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (34-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (48-30, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards. Tatum is currently eighth in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game. The Celtics are 31-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

835K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy