20220401 Tallassee Baseball 003.jpg

PELHAM — Baconton Charter catcher Grayson White belted a double to the centerfield fence and knocked in two runs Friday afternoon in the top of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie and give the Blazers a 6-4 win over rival Pelham. The win improves the Blazers’ record...
The dismantling of Kansas State's 2021-22 basketball roster continued Monday with three more players adding their names to the transfer portal.
Centers Davion Bradford and Kaosi Ezeagu, along with freshman guard Maximus Edwards, are the latest defections, bringing the transfer total to eight since Jerome Tang was named head coach on March 21.
LINDALE — Henderson scored two early runs and five late runs to score a 9-2 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Friday in a District 16-4A softball game. Jaci Taylor had three hits for the Lady Lions, including a double. Charli Bird had two hits. Adding singles were Kloee Carroll, Chloe Ellis and Sunny Goens.
