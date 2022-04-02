The Stanhope Elmore football team had to battle the flu this week, but the Mustangs were still able to end their season on a high note. Stanhope Elmore went on the road and beat Minor, 21-7, on Thursday night to cap off the season as the Mustangs (4-6) end the year on a three-game winning streak.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO