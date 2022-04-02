Read full article on original website
Wetumpka comeback falls short at Clay Central
All Wetumpka needed was about a foot to change the tide of its game against Clay Central. Instead, the Indians watched as the Volunteers recovered a fumble and took it 99-yards to the house. Wetumpka fell 35-30 to Clay Central in its last game of the regular season in a...
Ellis, Leonard run Tallassee past Holtville
Tallassee’s rushing attack was at full speed as the Tigers continued their win streak to end the regular season. Tallassee ran past Holtville, 35-7, in a non-region matchup to end the regular season for both teams. The Tigers (6-4) rushed for 405 yards as they won their fourth consecutive game.
Elmore County lights up Jemison to end regular season
For the second straight game, the Elmore County football team absolutely lit up the scoreboard. Elmore County went on the road and beat Jemison, 60-12, in the regular season finale on Friday night. The Panthers, which ended the regular season with a 7-3 record and a playoff berth, have scored 60 and 63 points in their last two games.
Stanhope Elmore beats Minor, ends season on high note
The Stanhope Elmore football team had to battle the flu this week, but the Mustangs were still able to end their season on a high note. Stanhope Elmore went on the road and beat Minor, 21-7, on Thursday night to cap off the season as the Mustangs (4-6) end the year on a three-game winning streak.
Edgewood Academy drops matchup to No. 2 Lee-Scott
Edgewood Academy was no match for the AISA’s second-ranked team on Friday night. No. 2 Lee-Scott Academy beat visiting Edgewood Academy, 55-0, in a non-region matchup on Friday night. The Wildcats (5-5), which had won three straight games entering the matchup, were shutout for the first time this season...
It should be a fun basketball season
Football season is coming to an end, and basketball season is right around the corner. Basketball teams around the county were able to begin practice last week on Monday, Oct. 17. I have been on my honeymoon, so that’s why there hasn’t been any practice or preseason stories.
20221102 TT Arrest 1.jpg
Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts. The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking an…
Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts
The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday. Sign up for Tribune Newsletters. “They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a...
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 20 to 27
• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street. • A prowler was reported on James Street. • A juvenile complaint was reported on Powers Avenue. • A welfare check was conducted on Notasulga Road. • A verbal fight was reported on North Ann Avenue. • An animal complaint was...
