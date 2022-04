After the game looked like it would be a full-on pitching duel through the first three and a half innings, the Alabama Crimson Tide broke it open in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Texas A&M Aggies followed suit. In the battle of the bats, that raged from the fourth inning on, Alabama ended up victorious. The Tide beat Texas A&M with a final score of 10-9.

