Houston, TX

UNO has biggest run output of season in routing Houston Baptist

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 2 days ago

Three Privateers homered and every position player got at least one hit as UNO turned its most productive offensive game of the season into an 18-3 win over Houston Baptist on Friday in Houston. UNO, which opened Southland Conference play last weekend with a series loss to Northwestern State,...

www.nola.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas falls in finale Mississippi State, takes series, anyway

Mississippi State escaped with one win, anyway. Arkansas won Friday and Saturday against the Bulldogs, but MSU plated a pair of runs in the 12th to take the series finale on Sunday, 5-3 Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner had back-to-back RBI singles in the 12th to provide Mississippi State with the winning runs. Before that, all three of the Bulldogs’ runs came on solo homers. Hancock and Tanner each had one and RJ Yeager added another. Second-ranked Arkansas had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth when the Diamond Hogs loaded the bases with one out. But Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner struck out on back-to-back at-bats, sending the game to extra innings. Brayden Webb was the only Diamond Hogs player with more than a hit. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and a home run. Jaxon Wiggins worked five innings for the Razorbacks, striking out four and giving up just two runs. Mississippi State scored both of its runs off Kole Ramage, who took the loss. Arkansas is back at it Tuesday when it hosts Central Arkansas for a one-off series at Baum-Walker Stadium.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
City
Houston, TX
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Sports
College Sports
Sports
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Beats Georgia Southern 5-1 To Capture Series Victory

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns bounced back from a tough loss on Saturday to beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 5-1 and win the weekend series. With the victory, Louisiana improved to 14-13 overall and 4-5 in Sun Belt Conference play. Starting pitcher Jeff Wilson threw eight strong innings for the Cajuns, and Louisiana's offense crushed eight extra-base hits in the contest. Head coach Matt Deggs talked about Wilson's performance and his team's execution in the rubber match.
RUSTON, LA
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Continues Homestand Tuesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (22-12) continues its seven-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts the University of Incarnate Word (11-23) at Davis Diamond. First pitch between the Aggies and the Cardinals is set for 5 p.m. PROMOTIONS. Tuesday’s game serves as Educator/Teacher Appreciation Night....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KPLC TV

McNeese basketball lands commitment from Southern Miss transfer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are busy heading into the April signing period, as the team landed a commitment from a transfer guard on Monday. Southern Miss freshman Rashad Bolden chose the Cowboys as his next school according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. He’ll come to McNeese with three years of eligibility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Homer

