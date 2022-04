PORTLAND, ME – April 1, 2022 – Fourteen Mariners registered points, led by another two goal performance from Mathew Santos, in a 7-0 rout of the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. With some help out of town, the Mariners crept closer to a playoff spot in an intense battle for the North Division postseason.

