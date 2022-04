ROHNERT PARK (KPIX 5) – After 30 years of debate, California made it official Monday. An abandoned rail line along the North Coast will now become the longest “rail trail” in the United States. At 11:20 a.m., the North Coast Railroad Authority came to an end. Ten minutes later, the Great Redwood Trail Agency was born. “It’s like at the beginning of the Pacific Crest Trail, or the Appalachian Trail, is that magnitude for the state,” said Caryl Hart, incoming chair of the Great Redwood Trail Agency. “So it’s a huge day.” Hart will lead the new agency as it sets out to...

