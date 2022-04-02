ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

H.S. Girls Basketball: Black team rolls past Yellow squad in Moses game

By John Erzar
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195A6J_0exFB33M00
Dallas’ Nadia Evanosky (left) drives to the basket as Wilkes-Barre Area’s Gloria Adjayi defends during the George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic Friday night. Evanosky was selected the Black team’s MVP. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — Dallas’ Nadia Evanosky missed a 3-pointer during the finals of the 3-point shooting contest at halftime of the George P. Moses Senior Basketball All-Star Classic on Friday night.

Then another and another and another, to the point where Wyoming Valley West’s Trinity Johnson was going to win.

So Evanosky decided to do something once the game resumed. She scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, rallying the Black team to an 88-59 victory over the Yellow team in the girls game at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Evanosky went on a tear in the third quarter with 12 points as the Black turned a 35-32 halftime deficit into a 62-50 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Evanosky was selected as her team’s MVP. Her six consecutive points late in the third period turned a four-point game into an eventual rout as the Black outscored the Yellow 56-24 in the final two quarters.

“I had to make up for the 3-point contest.” Evanosky said. “I was a little mad at myself, so I wanted to come out strong and kind of get up a lead to show that we were here to play.”

Lake-Lehman’s Claire Dougherty and Pittston Area’s Amanda Fath had six points each in the third period for the Black. For Dougherty, a 1,000-point career scorer, that was normal. For Fath, who played center in a guard-oriented offense at Pittston Area, those points and her 18 overall were a different experience.

Nanticoke Area’s Riley Baird was chosen the Yellow team’s MVP. A 1,000-point scorer and one of the top 3-pointer shooters in the WVC throughout her career, her final high school basket was fitting. Baird nailed a catch-and-shoot trey from well past NBA range.

“I just shot it from the white line and just threw it up,” said Baird, referring to the white line for the volleyball court, not the 3-point arc. “There were like two seconds left and I threw it up, not thinking anything of it.”

Baird spent the past few weeks transitioning from basketball to softball, but switching back was no issue.

“No, not really,” said Baird, who finished with a team-high 15 points. “It was just like riding a bicycle.”

That analogy fit the Black better than the Yellow. Johnson recorded a double-double, something she did frequently throughout her career, as she scored 14 points and nabbed 12 rebounds. Dougherty had 13 rebounds to go with eight points. Wyoming Area’s Rosalind Tart finished with 12 rebounds as the much-taller Black squad dominated the boards.

The Black led 62-52 early in the fourth quarter, but consecutive 3-pointers by Dallas’ Audrey DelGaudio and Berwick’s Sarina DeFinnis started an avalanche of points that buried any comeback hopes by the Yellow.

The game started with Lake-Lehman standout Chase Purdy taking the court to score the opening basket uncontested. Purdy suffered a season-ending knee injury 15 games into the Black Knights’ season and was immediately replaced after scoring.

George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic

Black 88, Yellow 59

BLACK (88) — Trinity Johnson 5 4-6 14, Nadia Evanosky 9 2-4 21, Claire Dougherty 4 0-0 8, Chase Purdy 1 0-0 2, Ava Butcher 3 0-0 7, Leah Zambetti 1 0-0 2, Sarina DeFinnis 2 0-0 6, Rosalind Tart 1 0-0 2, Audrey DelGaudio 2 0-0 6, Teagan Jackett 1 0-0 2, Sadie Zehner 0 0-0 0, Amanda Fath 9 0-0 18. Totals 38 6-10 8.

YELLOW (59) — Regan Holden 2 0-0 5, Aubrey Curley 2 1-2 5, Kyleen McCance 2 0-0 6, Aleia Atherton 3 0-1 7, Gloria Adjayi 3 1-2 8, Riley Corbett 0 0-0 0, Danayjha Moore 4 0-0 8, Brooklyn Biehl 0 0-0 0, Ally Sheridan 0 0-0 0, Riley Baird 6 0-0 15, Kylie Albert 0 0-0 0, Hailey Long 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 2-5 59.

Black`15`17`30`26 — 88

Yellow`8`27`15`9 — 59

Three-point goals — Black 5 (Evanosky, Butcher, DeFinnis, DelGaudio 2). Yellow 9 (Holden, McCance 2, Atherton, Adjayi, Baird 3, Long).

Nick Finarelli struck out nine over four innings and Graedon Finarelli had a pair of RBI as Lake-Lehman defeated Tri-Valley 5-2 Saturday afternoon in its first game of the Cardinal Classic at Pine Grove High School. Finarelli allowed one hit and...
