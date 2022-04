The world’s first study to look for the presence of plastics in human blood detected particles in 77 per cent of those tested, new research has found.PET plastic, most commonly used to produce drinks bottles, food packaging and clothes, was the most prevalent form of plastic in the human bloodstream.The authors said plastic particles can enter the body from the air as well as through food and drink.Dick Vethaak, professor of ecotoxicology and water quality and health at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, told The Independent the findings were “certainly alarming because it shows that people apparently ingest...

