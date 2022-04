The game everyone was waiting to see, the game that got all the attention leading into 2022 Final Four week is finally here on Saturday night. We previewed the game here at DefPen this week as did just about everyone with eyes on college basketball. The stories and build-up were warranted, especially coming off the heels of the shocking upset North Carolina pulled on Duke last month in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Coach K’s final home game. It’s the first time the schools are meeting in the NCAA Tournament and it’s in the Final Four. The storylines were writing themselves at the Final Four being labeled the Blue Blood Final Four and Kansas already having moved on to the championship game on Monday.

