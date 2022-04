Diane Dolores Robertson peacefully, but unexpectedly went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the age of 81 years and who was born on September 13, 1940. Predeceased by her father, William Beatie, her mother Veronica McPartland Beattie and five brothers and sisters, Marilyn, Dorothy, William Jr, Edward, and Donald. And the family Diane grew up with: Jim & Dolores Johnson and "sisters" Cherilyn Nicholson (George) and Jamie Lynaugh (John) and Grandmother Marie Berry with whom Diane spent each summer at the beach (Breezy Point, NY) for many years.

