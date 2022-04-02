ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Rialto woman dies after being stabbed; her sister is arrested

Fontana Herald News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman died after being stabbed in Rialto, and her sister was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On March 27 at about 12:29 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a person...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fontana Herald News

Man and woman die in shooting incident in San Bernardino on March 30

A woman and man died in a shooting incident in a case which involved domestic violence in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Patricia Barragan, 30, who was identified as the victim, and her ex-boyfriend who was identified as the suspect, Jorge Alberto Duran Garcia, 31, apparently shot each other on March 30 at a residence at 1265 West Kendall Drive, police said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rialto, CA
Rialto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Detention Center
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy