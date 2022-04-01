ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

REVIEW: ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ merges the personal with the political in a profound and entertaining examination of American life

By Belmont Vision
belmontvision.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe critically esteemed play “What the Constitution Means to Me” opened at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, engaging Nashvillians in a night of fervent political discourse and raw, emotional storytelling. This thought-provoking play functions as part memoir, part debate and features playwright Heidi Shreck as the...

belmontvision.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Political Repression#American Life
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Should we teach Critical Race Theory in Mississippi?

Since the 1980’s, when the Rev. Jerry Falwell organized and mobilized the Radical Right, the concept of political correctness has been anathema to those on that end of the ideological spectrum. Nothing was out of bounds. Pro-abortionists were baby-killers. Drug users were the worst kind of criminals. Affirmative action was preferential treatment to advance the undeserving. And poor people were lazy, shiftless deadbeats.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

The Exorcism of God review – a big gaudy altarpiece of demonic horror

“Sometimes I think the devil’s in the Vatican’s own ranks.” While the true-life horror of Roman Catholic child abuse probably wouldn’t sit easily in a genre film, this bombastic but occasionally surprising Mexican-Venezuelan exorcism flick does engage with ecclesiastical sexual abuse in a more general sense. Right down to its blaspheming finale, The Exorcism of God burns with a subversive desire to rip back the veil on the church’s earthly corruption – but the iconoclasm is somewhat undermined by the daft horror mechanics Venezuelan director Alejandro Hildalgo props it up with.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deseret News

Perspective: Why African Americans hold fast to their faith

The religious faith of African Americans is generational, historical and spiritual. Our lived experiences of incessant afflictions, suffering and injustices have seen Christ’s redemptive grace, healing and faithfulness. He has shown us that he is the promise-keeper. For many of us, our hope is built, anchored and bound in the salvific power of Christ.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

Russian church leader puts the blame of invasion on those who flout ‘God’s law,’ but taking biblical law out of its historical context doesn’t work

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, preached a sermon on March 6, 2022, in which he suggested the violation of “God’s law” provided divine license for the war against Ukraine. In particular, Kirill pointed to Ukrainian acceptance of gay rights and the promotion of...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Can “Spiritual Intelligence” Explain Mystical Experiences?

A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
MENTAL HEALTH
Parade

Our Favorite Books of Spring! 28 Books We're Loving This Season

There’s nothing quite like a little sun and crisp spring air to offer the little boost of serotonin we’ve been missing all winter. While the season is just starting, one thing we can promise is that it will be jam-packed with books on the top of our recommendation pile. Perhaps you’re looking for a psychological thriller about a rocky marriage and a therapist who knows too much? How about a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meets Big Bang Theory feminist anthem? An explosive mystery book that will keep you turning the page? An enemies-to-lovers rom-com? Or perhaps a buzzy novel about two women running a counterfeit handbag scheme? No matter your TBR pile preferences, there’s a book for you this spring. Check them out them below!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WHYY

Loretta Ross’ Antidote to Cancel Culture

Calling people out on social media for bad behavior, offensive speech, or views or opinions that you don’t share has become commonplace. This public shaming can lead to what some refer to as “cancel culture.” But scholar and activist LORETTA ROSS says it isn’t an effective way to open minds, address injustices or hold people accountable. She advocates for calling people in instead of calling them out, which means having honest and often uncomfortable conversations.
ENTERTAINMENT
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
The Atlantic

Lying Is Its Own Form of Storytelling

No one can make a story sing quite like a liar. Spinning falsehoods is its own kind of storytelling, and when it happens within a book’s plot, it can be fascinating, destabilizing, or both. That’s true regardless of whether a character or a narrator means to be malicious. After all, lying is ubiquitous: “We all have a tendency to fictionalize, whether we realize it or not,” Maura Kelly writes. Drawing on the work of Jonathan Gottschall, Kelly says that we tweak our memories and anecdotes to pull meaning out of chaos.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

5 new books to read in April

A new history of the right to privacy in the United States examined in light of how our data is being used and as protections for journalists come under new threats; a new examination of the evolving future of work and where that work will actually take place; and a new anthology of 22 essays from some of the world’s most celebrated writers on the joys, struggles, and realities of being alone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheWrap

On ‘After Yang’: Finally an AI Film That Isn’t Just About What It Means to Be Human (Commentary)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for “After Yang.”. One evening in a not-too-distant future, a humanoid robot named Yang (Justin H. Min) suddenly shuts down. Mika (Emma Malea Tjandrawidjaja), the young girl he has practically raised, is devastated. Her chronically busy parents, Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) are more irritated than heartbroken by the loss of their live-in babysitter. When Jake goes to get Yang repaired, he discovers a portal into his memories – and realizes he’s been looking at everything the wrong way.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy