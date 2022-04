Third-ranked Virginia scored seven runs in the sixth inning en route to a 13-9 victory over No. 22 Georgia Tech on Saturday at Disharoon Park. The game-changing rally marked the 17th time this season UVA (24-3, 8-3 ACC) has scored five or more runs in an inning. It broke open a one-run game and held off the Yellow Jackets (18-10, 5-7 ACC), who scored four runs over the final three turns at the plate.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO