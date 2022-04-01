SEMO Baseball drops first game of the series

United South is a resilient team and has been taught to never give up no matter how grim things might look or what the scoreboard might read. The Lady Panthers were down 11-9 to Nixon heading into their final at-bat in a key District 30-6A game at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Friday night. "These girls have been resilient, and it has been their goal from the very beginning," United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. "They have been playing for each other, in a sense that they are never going to go down without a fight....

NIXON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO