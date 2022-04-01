ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

SEMO Baseball drops first game of the series

By Southeast Arrow
southeastarrow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redhawks dropped their first road game of Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday night 4-3. SEMO jumped out in front early when Jevon Mason scored the game's first run in the top of the first on a...

On Target News

Wildcats Win Two on Warrior Classic Opening Day

Tullahoma baseball won a pair of games Thursday at Siegel to open play in the Warrior Classic. In the opening contest the Wildcats overpowered Memphis Overton 17-6. Tullahoma struck first with four in the first inning before Overton rallied with 6 in the second to take the lead. The Cats responded with a 10 run third to retake the lead and control of the game. They plated three more in the fourth to claim the win via run rule in five innings.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WBKO

Hilltoppers Drop Series Opener to Middle Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series opener to Middle Tennessee, 10-2, on Friday night at Reese Smith Jr. Field. The Blue Raiders jumped out to an early 7-0 lead through three innings, powered by three home runs, before ultimately earning the 10-2 victory. “This was a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Telegraph

FRIDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Miners, Tigers throw no-hitters

Bryan Jubelt led off Gillespie's first inning with a double. He stole third and scored the game's first run on an error. Then, Jubelt's pitching took over the story. With Jubelt getting into the sixth inning without allowing a hit, Colton Bultema turned in a dominant relief stint to finish the no-hitter in the Gillespie Miners' 4-0 nonconference baseball victory over the New Berlin Pretzels in Gillespie. The Miners are 4-2. Jubelt worked around six walks, including three to load the bases in the first inning, while striking out 13 Pretzels in 5 1/3 innings. Jubelt left...
BASEBALL
Tribune-Review

2022 TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball All-Stars | Terrific 10

This was a history-making year for WPIAL boys basketball with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leading the way. The record-setting Chargers were one of three teams that won a WPIAL title with an undefeated record, joining Quaker Valley and Laurel Highlands. All three championships squads are represented here among the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 boys basketball all-stars.
BASKETBALL
