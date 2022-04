Kyrie Irving may not play for Washington, but he is still a wizard when it comes to handling the basketball. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard went viral this week for his superhuman pregame dribbling routine. Before Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets tweeted footage of Irving rapidly dribbling the ball using only one finger at a time and alternating between all five of his fingers. Irving never repeated fingers and then did the exact same thing with the other hand.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO