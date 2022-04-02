LOCAL ROUNDUP: HiToms host Varsity Classic today

Davis DeLille, right, a senior at High Point Central and an East Carolina recruit, stands with professional golfer Harold Varner III, who also played at ECU, during the HV3 Invitational held Saturday-Sunday in the Gastonia area. Submitted photo

THOMASVILLE — Three area teams will play in today’s Crescent Ford/HiToms Varsity Classic at Finch Field.

Ledford will take on Trinity at 11 a.m., followed by Southwest Guilford against Carson at 1:45 p.m.

Ledford, ranked No. 27 in the state overall and No. 5 in the NCHSAA 3A West by MaxPreps, is 9-1 heading into Friday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference game against Montgomery Central. Trinity, No. 14 in the NCHSAA 2A West, is 8-3 going into Friday’s PAC 1A/2A game at Providence Grove.

Southwest, ranked 87 in the state overall and No. 18 in the NCHSAA 4A West, is 9-2 entering Friday’s Metro 4A Conference game at Southeast Guilford, while Carson, No. 19 in the NCHSAA 3A West, is 6-4 heading into its South Piedmont 3A Conference game versus East Rowan.

DELILLE POSTS TOP-10 FINISH

GASTONIA — Davis DeLille finished inside the top 10 in last weekend’s HV3 Invitational hosted by the Carolinas Golf Association in the Gastonia area.

DeLille, a senior at High Point Central and East Carolina recruit, shot a two-round score of 148 to tie for ninth place.

His first-round 72 at Gaston Country Club had him tied for third before shooting a 76 the second round at Cramer Mountain Club.

Leading the 147-player field, Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst and Rich Wills of Cramerton tied at 141, with Bertagnole winning on the second playoff hole.

LANGLEY, SEEGARS TO PLAY IN HBCU GAME

NEW ORLEANS — North Carolina A&T’s Kameron Langley and Fayetteville State’s Jalen Seegars in the HBCU All-Star game during this weekend’s Final Four.

Langley, who starred at Southwest Guilford, will be on Team McClendon coached by Norfolk State’s Robert Jones and Miles’ Fred Watson. Seegars, who starred at High Point Christian, will play on Team Gaines led by Alcorn State’s Landon Bussie and Lincoln’s Corey Lower.

The game will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in the UNO Lakefront Arena and will air on CBS.

LEDFORD BASEBALL TO HOST THROWBACK NIGHT

WALLBURG — Ledford baseball will host a Throwback Night on Wednesday during its game against West Davidson.

All former players and coaches are invited. There will be a reception, bidding on vintage Ledford jerseys, and recognition of former players and a special ceremony honoring players who’ve been drafted.

The reception begins at 4:30 p.m. while the main presentation will be at 6:45.