Nick Begich all of a sudden in crowded race of competitors, signs Axiom campaign team, gets key endorsements

As the filing deadline ended for the special primary election to replace Congressman Don Young, Republican Nick Begich is racking up endorsements and resources. Begich said his phone was buzzing all day with calls from reporters and supporters. The total number on the special primary ballot is now 51 plus a write-in slot.

Another key Republican District came forward with a unanimous endorsement. District 29 Republicans, who reach from the Mat-Su Valley to Valdez, voted to “stick with Nick.” He already has endorsements from:

Associated Builders and Contractors, Alaska Chapter

Alaska Outdoor Council

Anchorage Young Republicans

Eagle River District 22 Republicans

Homer District 6 Republicans

Interior District 36 Republicans

Kenai Peninsula Republican Women of Alaska

Republican Women of Fairbanks

With over $1 million in campaign receipts at the end of the first quarter, Begich has brought in Axiom Strategies as general consultants. Axiom recently elected Gov. Glenn Younkin in Virginia and won the Anchorage Mayor’s race for Mayor Dave Bronson and is the preeminent campaign consultancy in the nation for Republicans.

Nick has also been endorsed by numerous former and current elected officials:

Jesse Sumner – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly Member

Michael Welch – North Pole Mayor

Glenda Ledford – Wasilla Mayor

Charlie Pierce – Kenai Borough Mayor

Mark Jensen – Petersburg Mayor

Jubilee Underwood – Mat-Su School Board

Shelley Hughes – Senate Majority Leader

Mike Cronk – State House Member

Dee McKee – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member

Jamie Allard – Anchorage Assembly member

Ken McCarty – State House member

Kevin McCabe – State House member

Rob Yundt – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member

Crystal Kennedy – Anchorage Assembly

Pamela Melin – Palmer Deputy Mayor

Teea Winger – Kenai Council member

Thomas Bergey – Mat-Su School Board

Roger Holland – State Senator

Tom McKay – State House member

Pete Kelly – Former Alaska State Senate President

Mike Prax – State House member

Ron Gillham – State House member

Jai Mahtani – Ketchikan City Council

Bill Elam – Kenai Borough Assembly member

Lynn Gattis – Former State House member

George McKee – Former Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member

Mike Shower – State Senator

Richard Derkevorkian – Kenai Borough Assembly member

Clay Koplin – Cordova Mayor

Sarah Vance – State House member

Ben Carpenter – State House member

Josh Verhagen – Mayor of Nenana

Matthew Sampson – Fairbanks North Star Borough School District School Board

Jimi Cash – Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly

Charisse Millett – Former Alaska House Majority Leader

Dan Kendall – Former Anchorage Assembly member

“Over the past five months, I have been traveling around the state, meeting Alaskans from all walks of life and listening to their concerns, hopes for the future, and often their frustrations with government,” Nick said. “Doing so has only strengthened my resolve to represent our great state and her people. With just one seat in the U.S. House, it is paramount that Alaska’s critical role in our nation’s resource, defense, and energy strategies be made clear and compelling. I would be honored to be that voice for Alaskans. With hard work, I believe Alaska’s best days are ahead of us.”