Nick Begich all of a sudden in crowded race of competitors, signs Axiom campaign team, gets key endorsements
As the filing deadline ended for the special primary election to replace Congressman Don Young, Republican Nick Begich is racking up endorsements and resources. Begich said his phone was buzzing all day with calls from reporters and supporters. The total number on the special primary ballot is now 51 plus a write-in slot.
Another key Republican District came forward with a unanimous endorsement. District 29 Republicans, who reach from the Mat-Su Valley to Valdez, voted to “stick with Nick.” He already has endorsements from:
- Associated Builders and Contractors, Alaska Chapter
- Alaska Outdoor Council
- Anchorage Young Republicans
- Eagle River District 22 Republicans
- Homer District 6 Republicans
- Interior District 36 Republicans
- Kenai Peninsula Republican Women of Alaska
- Republican Women of Fairbanks
With over $1 million in campaign receipts at the end of the first quarter, Begich has brought in Axiom Strategies as general consultants. Axiom recently elected Gov. Glenn Younkin in Virginia and won the Anchorage Mayor’s race for Mayor Dave Bronson and is the preeminent campaign consultancy in the nation for Republicans.
Nick has also been endorsed by numerous former and current elected officials:
- Jesse Sumner – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly Member
- Michael Welch – North Pole Mayor
- Glenda Ledford – Wasilla Mayor
- Charlie Pierce – Kenai Borough Mayor
- Mark Jensen – Petersburg Mayor
- Jubilee Underwood – Mat-Su School Board
- Shelley Hughes – Senate Majority Leader
- Mike Cronk – State House Member
- Dee McKee – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member
- Jamie Allard – Anchorage Assembly member
- Ken McCarty – State House member
- Kevin McCabe – State House member
- Rob Yundt – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member
- Crystal Kennedy – Anchorage Assembly
- Pamela Melin – Palmer Deputy Mayor
- Teea Winger – Kenai Council member
- Thomas Bergey – Mat-Su School Board
- Roger Holland – State Senator
- Tom McKay – State House member
- Pete Kelly – Former Alaska State Senate President
- Mike Prax – State House member
- Ron Gillham – State House member
- Jai Mahtani – Ketchikan City Council
- Bill Elam – Kenai Borough Assembly member
- Lynn Gattis – Former State House member
- George McKee – Former Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member
- Mike Shower – State Senator
- Richard Derkevorkian – Kenai Borough Assembly member
- Clay Koplin – Cordova Mayor
- Sarah Vance – State House member
- Ben Carpenter – State House member
- Josh Verhagen – Mayor of Nenana
- Matthew Sampson – Fairbanks North Star Borough School District School Board
- Jimi Cash – Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly
- Charisse Millett – Former Alaska House Majority Leader
- Dan Kendall – Former Anchorage Assembly member
“Over the past five months, I have been traveling around the state, meeting Alaskans from all walks of life and listening to their concerns, hopes for the future, and often their frustrations with government,” Nick said. “Doing so has only strengthened my resolve to represent our great state and her people. With just one seat in the U.S. House, it is paramount that Alaska’s critical role in our nation’s resource, defense, and energy strategies be made clear and compelling. I would be honored to be that voice for Alaskans. With hard work, I believe Alaska’s best days are ahead of us.”
