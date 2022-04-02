ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Nick Begich all of a sudden in crowded race of competitors, signs Axiom campaign team, gets key endorsements

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uysf_0exEIQCc00

As the filing deadline ended for the special primary election to replace Congressman Don Young, Republican Nick Begich is racking up endorsements and resources. Begich said his phone was buzzing all day with calls from reporters and supporters. The total number on the special primary ballot is now 51 plus a write-in slot.

Another key Republican District came forward with a unanimous endorsement. District 29 Republicans, who reach from the Mat-Su Valley to Valdez, voted to “stick with Nick.” He already has endorsements from:

  • Associated Builders and Contractors, Alaska Chapter
  • Alaska Outdoor Council
  • Anchorage Young Republicans
  • Eagle River District 22 Republicans
  • Homer District 6 Republicans
  • Interior District 36 Republicans
  • Kenai Peninsula Republican Women of Alaska
  • Republican Women of Fairbanks

With over $1 million in campaign receipts at the end of the first quarter, Begich has brought in Axiom Strategies as general consultants. Axiom recently elected Gov. Glenn Younkin in Virginia and won the Anchorage Mayor’s race for Mayor Dave Bronson and is the preeminent campaign consultancy in the nation for Republicans.

Nick has also been endorsed by numerous former and current elected officials:

  • Jesse Sumner – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly Member
  • Michael Welch – North Pole Mayor
  • Glenda Ledford – Wasilla Mayor
  • Charlie Pierce – Kenai Borough Mayor
  • Mark Jensen – Petersburg Mayor
  • Jubilee Underwood – Mat-Su School Board
  • Shelley Hughes – Senate Majority Leader
  • Mike Cronk – State House Member
  • Dee McKee – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member
  • Jamie Allard – Anchorage Assembly member
  • Ken McCarty – State House member
  • Kevin McCabe – State House member
  • Rob Yundt – Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member
  • Crystal Kennedy – Anchorage Assembly
  • Pamela Melin – Palmer Deputy Mayor
  • Teea Winger – Kenai Council member
  • Thomas Bergey – Mat-Su School Board
  • Roger Holland – State Senator
  • Tom McKay – State House member
  • Pete Kelly – Former Alaska State Senate President
  • Mike Prax – State House member
  • Ron Gillham – State House member
  • Jai Mahtani – Ketchikan City Council
  • Bill Elam – Kenai Borough Assembly member
  • Lynn Gattis – Former State House member
  • George McKee – Former Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member
  • Mike Shower – State Senator
  • Richard Derkevorkian – Kenai Borough Assembly member
  • Clay Koplin – Cordova Mayor
  • Sarah Vance – State House member
  • Ben Carpenter – State House member
  • Josh Verhagen – Mayor of Nenana
  • Matthew Sampson – Fairbanks North Star Borough School District School Board
  • Jimi Cash – Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly
  • Charisse Millett – Former Alaska House Majority Leader
  • Dan Kendall – Former Anchorage Assembly member

“Over the past five months, I have been traveling around the state, meeting Alaskans from all walks of life and listening to their concerns, hopes for the future, and often their frustrations with government,” Nick said. “Doing so has only strengthened my resolve to represent our great state and her people. With just one seat in the U.S. House, it is paramount that Alaska’s critical role in our nation’s resource, defense, and energy strategies be made clear and compelling. I would be honored to be that voice for Alaskans. With hard work, I believe Alaska’s best days are ahead of us.”

Comments / 2

Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska

8K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Jesse Bjorkman files for Senate, raising speculation that Kenai’s Sen. Peter Micciche may be out this cycle

A member of the Kenai Borough Assembly has filed for Alaska Senate for Senate Seat D, previously known as Senate Seat O. Jesse Bjorkman, a personal friend to Senate President Peter Micciche of Kenai, has put his name on the list at the Alaska Public Offices Commission and has publicly stated he wants to give Kenai Peninsula voters someone else to vote for other than Tuckerman Babcock, who has already filed for the seat.
Daily Mail

Sarah Palin is running for Congress: Former Alaska governor and one-time VP candidate warns that 'America is at a tipping point' caused by the far-left 'destroying the country'

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced Friday that she's running for a seat in the House of Representatives in order to combat the 'far-left,' which she said is 'destroying the country.'. Palin, 58, has joined a crowded field of nearly 40 candidates looking to fill the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Senate#Politics#Presidential Election#Republicans#Axiom Strategies#Mat Su School Board
Must Read Alaska

Do Santa Claus or Sarah Palin have a shot at Congress?

With 50 people in the race for Alaska’s lone congressional seat, politicos are noodling through the shifting math problem for how many votes the candidates would probably need to emerge from the June 11 special election primary into in the final four for the special general election set for Aug. 16.
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Mayor makes Hiland Road avalanche disaster declaration

Anchorage officials continue to coordinate operations at an avalanche the area of the Hiland Road in Eagle River. Mayor Dave Bronson, City Manager Amy Demboski, Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy visited parts of the area, and the mayor has declared a disaster for the area of the slide, which occurred Thursday at about 11:30 pm in the 2400 block of Hiland Road.
bloomberglaw.com

Alaska Loses Legal Effort to Access 28 Million Acres of Land

Alaska’s challenge to the Biden administration’s decision not to open access to 28 million acres of land can’t proceed because the decision-making process as to whether to open the lands is ongoing, a federal court in the state ruled. The state filed its lawsuit after the Bureau...
ALASKA STATE
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy