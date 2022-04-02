Softball: Argyle flexes power in sweep of rival Decatur

ARGYLE – Beating a district rival on the road in a close game is thrilling.

Invoking the run-rule at home is even better.

Argyle did both this week, edging Decatur 1-0 on Tuesday before rolling to an 11-1 rout on Friday to complete the District 7-4A sweep.

Keira Inman and Maya Bland each homered in the second meeting and pitcher Ava Edwards had 11 strikeouts, helping Argyle (14-7, 6-0) end Friday's blowout in the fifth inning.

“It’s really big,” Edwards said of sweeping Decatur before making the move to Class 5A next season. “Especially since this is out last year in Class 4A so it’s nice to go out by defeating them.”

Edwards rolled through the first three innings and had ample run support. Peyton Peck started the scoring barrage with an RBI single before Inman blasted a three-run homerun to dead center field that sliced directly through the howling wind.

Following Tuesday’s narrow win over Decatur (10-0, 6-2), Argyle coach Kevin Cook decided to adjust his lineup.

“Well, we flipped a couple of people in the batting order,” said Cook, whose team had nine hits. “We went to power/contact kind of hitters so that we didn't stack too much power. But I think one of our biggest advantages is the speed we put on the base paths.

“I think that’s the biggest plus from last year. We’ve added speed through the lineup and then mixed that up with our little bit of power, and it’s a pretty good buffer.”

Decatur was able to load the bases with no outs to open the fourth inning against Edwards, who surrendered the lone run on an Abby Mosley RBI groundout before striking out the next two batters to escape the jam.

The shift in momentum didn't last.

Argyle started its fourth inning with a leadoff triple from Inman before Taylor Platt brought her in on a bunt that froze the Decatur defense. Bland proceeded to smash a pitch over the wall for an opposite field two-run homer, putting the finishing touches on a statement win.

Argyle's ability to constantly put up runs and respond to any threat from Decatur only intensified the confidence in the circle for Edwards.

“It really takes like a weight off my shoulders,” Edwards said. “It's really helpful to know that they're there for me.”

Cook echoed Edwards' sentiment.

“She knows she's got a defense behind her,” Cook said. And if we give up a hit or an error, it's no biggie. Then of course it helps when you know that you have a batting order that can turn right around if you do give up a run, we know we can come back and battle.”