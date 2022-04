WEST HAVEN — Kathy Tucker, a nurse and community volunteer, is the new 7th District councilwoman, after being sworn in Monday. The seat was made vacant Feb. 28 after state Rep. Trenee McGee, D-West Haven, resigned months into her second term to focus on her role in the General Assembly. McGee won a special election for the 116th House District after former Democratic state Rep. Michael DiMassa resigned from the role after being arrested and federally charged with wire fraud.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 19 DAYS AGO