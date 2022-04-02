ANPN Area Boys Wrestler of the Year — Wade Stanton, Mid-Buchanan

Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW

Coming off a state championship at 182 in his sophomore season of 2021, Mid-Buchanan’s Wade Stanton said his goal was to improve ever more in his junior campaign.

“I’ve always just pushed myself to get better,” Stanton said. “To win a second title just proves that I’ve kept working hard.”

Stanton achieved his goal, wrestling to a 44-2 record and capturing a second-straight individual state title on his way to being named All-News-Press NOW Area Boys Wrestler of the Year.

Stanton took home the state title at 195 in February, winning each of his matches in the state championships by pin. He was one of two Mid-Buchanan wrestlers to take home an individual title on the way to the Dragons’ second-consecutive Class 1 team championship.

“We just really fit together as a good team, and we all work as hard as we possibly can,” Stanton said. “It’s an amazing feeling to know that we did all that work and it really paid off.”

Stanton will return for his senior season looking to clinch a third-straight title, both individually and as a team. He said he’s prepared to be a leader once again in that pursuit.

“Obviously we’re losing a couple kids,” Stanton said. “The best way to be a leader is to get those new kids up as best as we possibly can and get them ready for the state tournament.”

