ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Take 2 Podcast: Daily COVID-19 updates, marijuana, vote on insulin costs

By Heidi Hatch, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 and under may be approved from COVID vaccine soon – Moderna seeking approval. New CDC report: 37% of HS students report poor mental health during pandemic. Senator Mike Lee and Ally...

kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Warnock pushes legislation to cap costs of insulin

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is pushing to get legislation he introduced last month capping the cost of insulin to the Senate floor by the Easter recess. The bill would limit the cost of insulin to $35 per month. The measure would apply to private group or individual health plans as well as Medicare.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Cdc#Covid#Conventions#Hs#Chache#Hosuse#House#Republicans#Dems#Senate#Big Pharma
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 bln for COVID aid

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Negotiators in Congress have agreed to an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 funding to address U.S. needs but have dropped international aid from the package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday. The compromise, if passed, would be less than half of the $22.5...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy