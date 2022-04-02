High school baseball preview: East Catholic has talent, lacks experience

Maryland-bound shortstop Alex Irizarry is the only returning starter for defending state Class M champion East Catholic. File photo

The East Catholic High baseball team knew entering the 2022 season that it would have to replace seven of its eight starters in the field and two of its top three starting pitchers — including ace Frank Mozzicato — from last year’s Class M state championship team.

Then the Eagles were dealt another significant blow on the eve of preseason practices.

TJ Winn, who would have stepped into the No. 1 starter role this season, elected to have Tommy John surgery a month ago, ending his junior season before it began and leaving East Catholic with only one returning pitcher with varsity experience.

“If you come to watch us play, you will recognize Alex (Irizarry). Other than that, it’s a whole new cast of characters,” East Catholic coach Martin Fiori said. “You won’t recognize anyone in the lineup. Every player is new except for Alex. TJ is only a junior, this is the best time for him to have the surgery. He’s already committed to St. John’s. It’s better to miss your junior year than your senior year. Of course, when you’re rebuilding, it would be nice to have that horse in the stable once a week. We’re extremely young. But that’s OK, we have challenges. It’s a complete overhaul.”

Mozzicato went 9-0 with an earned-run average of 0.13 in leading East Catholic to a 25-0 season, the CCC East title, and the state championship as a senior in 2021. After the season, he was taken in the first round of the MLB amateur draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Meanwhile, Winn went 9-0 with a 1.09 ERA as a sophomore. In 58 innings, he gave up 35 hits with 11 walks and 69 strikeouts.

Without Mozzicato, Winn, and No. 3 starter Ethan Utermarck, the Eagles’ only returning pitcher with varsity experience is junior Harry Roy, a right-hander who lasted six innings in his lone appearance last season.

Seniors Ryan Turco, Luke Wearne, and Kevin Canny and freshman Peyson Garcia round out the Eagles’ rotation.

“Turco is going to be a big arm for us,” Fiori said. “Canny is going to get a lot of innings for us. Garcia is going to get innings for us. Roy is going to be our guy. Wearne throws strikes and has a little zip on it, so he’ll pitch too. We’re not going to be relying on one guy.”

Irizarry, a Maryland commit who hit .434 with an OBP of .511, a slugging percentage of .776 and an OPS of 1.287 last season, is the Eagles’ lone returning position player.

Sophomore CJ Nolan, who missed the 2021 season with a broken wrist, will take over in center field and classmate Dylan Roy will start at third base. Senior Luke Wearne, who began last season as the starting designated hitter but missed most of the year with a torn labrum, will take over behind the plate.

“If we can go .500, with where we are right now, that would be a fantastic season,” Fiori said. “That means the kids have bought in and are executing. We’re going to have to rely on a lot of guys. Every winnable game in front of us, we have to go after. There’s no tomorrow, because otherwise we won’t get in the tournament. But if we can get in the tournament, anything can happen.”

The following previews are from coaches who responded to a questionnaire.

NCCC

Bolton

COACH: Adam Jodoin

2021 RECORD: 2-19

RETURNEES: Seniors: Cal Bulley, P/INF; Justin Decker, INF; Patrick Frommer, C; Matt Godek, INF; Peter Czepiel, UTL; Tommy Zalewski, OF; Juniors: Jack Werhle, P/OF; Ben Post, P; Sophomores: Sam Segar, OF; Ben Roth, P/OF; Bryan Diehl, INF, William Heller, OF.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Darren DeGray, P/OF; Matt Shaw, C; Austin Gorneau, OF; Sophomores: Dalton Houlberg, OF; Freshman: Andrew Goodness, P/INF; Jake Young, INF; Joey Godek, C.

OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs return a solid core of seniors in Bulley, Decker, Frommer, and DeGray. Last season, Bolton had a large group of freshmen and sophomores gain valuable varsity experience and those players will now be expected to step into larger roles in 2022.

Coventry

COACH: Ryan Giberson

2021 RECORD: 12-6

RETURNEES: Seniors: Matt LaFountain, 2B; AJ Rooks, P; Vinny LoRicco, P. Juniors: Austin Jonas, C; Mason Godi, 3B. Sophomores: Ethan Hunt, P; Gavin Covell, CF.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Sophomores: Jacob Wojtkowiak, LF; Evan Menzel, SS; Aidan Hecht, 3B.

OUTLOOK: Coventry returns nine players with varsity experience, including two experienced arms in Rooks and LoRicco, who will head the Patriots’ rotation. Hunt is a promising young pitcher expected to step into a larger role this season. Giberson is hopeful that the team will peak at the end of May when the postseason rolls around.

East Windsor

COACH: Steve Burndrett

2021 RECORD: 3-14

RETURNEES: Seniors: Jake Martin, P/IF; Ryan Lee, P/UTI; Jordan Agey, P/IF; Eric Wyse,UTI/P; Timmy Dickinson, OF; Nic Saponare, OF. Juniors: Shane Ritchie, P/IF; Matt Blachuta, P/OF; Sophomores: Anthony Hernandez, C.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Junior: Drew Meyer- UTI, Jeffrey Acevedo. OF, Freshmen: Tyler Natitus- 2B/1B, Evan Witzke- 2B/OF.

OUTLOOK: East Windsor stumbled to a 3-14 season last year and had its streak of three straight state tournament berths snapped. But the Panthers return seven of their nine starters, including all-conference performer Lee. Martin. Blachuta will be relied upon to carry the bulk of the innings on the mound this year with help from Lee, Wyse, Agey and Ritchie. Burndrett expects East Windsor to take a step forward and vie for a fourth tournament appearance in the last five seasons.

Ellington

COACH: Jim Pointek

2021 RECORD: 11-10

RETURNEES: Senior: Mike Bontempo, INF; Juniors: Ryan Delaney, P/OF; Cam Thomas, P/1B.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Juniors: Evan Robbins, P/OF; Will Lally, P/INF; Cody Murphy, INF; Amari Williams, OF.

OUTLOOK: Ellington lost 10 players with varsity experience to graduation but returns a strong junior class headlined by Delaney, who will anchor the Knights’ rotation. Defense and team speed will be areas of strength. Returning starters Thomas and Bontempo, who hit .346 last season, will be expected to carry the load offensively.

Rockville

COACH: Greg Caron

2021 RECORD: 18-5

RETURNEES: Seniors: Owen Federowicz, INF/OF; Steven Kozak, SS/P; John Ryan, CF; Matt Ryan, INF; Brendan Tierney, DH; James Wheeler, OF; Junior: Joe Stawski, P/INF/OF

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Jacob Niemczyk, OF/P; Juniors: Dylan Aafedt, OF; Nick Angeli, 1B; Nolan Finan, OF; Sophomores: Tiarnan Doyle, P/INF; Carson Morgan, C.

OUTLOOK: The Rams are entering the season with plenty of momentum after a second consecutive 18-win season, a NCCC championship and a trip to the Class M state tournament quarterfinals last year. But the Rams lost a handful of major pieces from that team, including their top two pitchers and middle-of-the-order bats. Rockville’s rotation will consist of Stawski and Doyle. Kozak, who hit well over .400 and set a program record with 38 runs scored on his way to all-conference and all-state honors, will anchor the Rams lineup along with Ryan and Stawski. Caron expects the program to take a step back but still finish in the upper echelon of the NCCC.

Somers

COACH: Jim Coleman

2021 RECORD: 13-7

RETURNEES: Seniors: Aidan Connors; Sean Croken; Alex Grenier; Cody Palazzesi; Kaede Wood; John Zapolski.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Colby McCormick; Connor Marchi; Tommy Lesco; Troy Maia; Brandon Anderson; Sullivan Quirk.

OUTLOOK: Coleman inherits a 13-win team which only lost two players with varsity experience to graduation. The Spartans are an experienced group with depth at every position and expect to compete for the NCCC title and make a deep run the Class S state tournament.

Stafford

COACH: Scott Martin

2021 RECORD: 11-10

RETURNEES: Seniors: Ryan Duffy, C; Attley Stevens, 1B/P/C; Tyler Barrette, IF; Mason Wilson IF/P; Isaac Minaya, OF/IF/P; Andrew McGann OF/P. Juniors: Ryan Gilully, IF; Sam Formus, P. Sophomore: Hayden Iacobucci, OF/IF/P.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Junior: Matt Neves, IF.

OUTLOOK: Stafford lost two All-NCCC performers to graduation — pitcher Nic Houle and outfielder Trent Kology, who was also named to the All-State team — but return eight field players with significant varsity experience. That core group is led by seniors Duffy, Stevens, Barrette, Wilson, Minaya, and McGann. The Bulldogs will feature plenty of pitching depth and will be good defensively. Martin is expecting a breakout season from Formus, who will head the team’s rotation. Wilson, McGann, and Stevens are all veteran arms who will round out the staff. Martin is excited about the potential of versatile sophomore Iacobucci.

Windsor Locks

COACH: Ken Precourt

2021 RECORD: 9-11

RETURNEES: Seniors: Logan Tuttle, P; Chris Duquette, OF; Ryan Martineau, OF. Juniors: Ryan Finlay, OF; Allen Hinckley, P; Dalton Wright, P. Sophomore: Aden Hernandez.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Freshmen: Garrett Hinckley; Xavier Angel; Jaydon Ramirez; Jack Scholefield.

OUTLOOK: Windsor Locks returns six starters from last season’s team, including its entire outfield of Finley, Duquette and Martineau. That experience, plus a large group of quality freshmen, should give the Raiders a chance to finish in the upper echelon of the NCCC this season. Precourt expects the pitching staff to be a strong point with Tuttle, Wright, and Allen.

CCC EAST

East Catholic

COACH: Martin Fiori

2021 RECORD: 25-0

RETURNEES: Senior: Alex Irizarry, SS; Luke Wearne, C.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Junior: Harry Roy, RHP; Sophomores: Dylan Roy, INF; CJ Nolan, OF; Freshmen: Peyson Garcia, INF; Cole Miller, INF.

OUTLOOK: East Catholic graduated seven of its eight field players and two of its top three pitchers, including ace Frank Mozzicato, a top ten MLB draft pick. TJ Winn, who would have been the number one starter, had Tommy John surgery a month ago and will miss the entire season. Harry Roy, who made one appearance and pitched six innings as a sophomore, is the only pitcher on the roster with varsity experience. Irizarry, a Maryland commit who led the Eagles in RBIs (26) and home runs (4) and was third in hits (33) last season, will anchor the Eagles’ infield at shortstop.. East Catholic will have to play solid defense and put the ball in play to have success this season.

East Hartford

COACH: Ron Narcisse

2021 RECORD: 8-12

RETURNEES: Seniors: Xavier Quiles; Maximilian Banelis. Sophomores: Kacin Robinson; Cody Segarra; Samuel Montovani; Darrion Williams.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Isaac Quiles; Elijah Lavoy; Dominick LaDuca; Jayden Dombrowski; Jaiden Rodriguez.

OUTLOOK: East Hartford is ushering in a new era, as longtime coach Matt Rondinone stepped away from the program to pursue other professional opportunities and Narcisse took over. The Hornets are young (they only have two returning seniors) but battle-tested, with five starters back, including Quiles, Banelis, Robinson, Segarra, and Montovani. Williams, who is also a returning starter, is on the injured list. Narcisse expects the Hornets to compete for the CCC East title and earn a berth in the Class LL state tournament.

Enfield

COACH: Jay Gaucher

2021 RECORD: 11-10

RETURNEES: Seniors: Bryce DiPiero, P/1B; Thomas Kluntz, C; Jayden Maynard, P/IF; Brandon Rowe, OF; Tighe Thebodeau, OF; Chris Seille IF/P; Cannon Marshall SS/P.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Dominick Kohler, OF; Robert McNally, C; Anthony Noke, IF/2B; Reid Vacharakupt, P/OF; Jack Landry, 1B. Juniors: Braiden Alaimo, P/IF; Trent Barrows IF/OF. Sophomore: Brady Higginbotham, IF/P.

OUTLOOK: The senior-laden Eagles return a lot of experience on the mound with Dipiero, Maynard, Marshall, and Alaimo. The key will be the team’s ability to manufacture runs. Maynard, Thebodeau, Rowe, DiPiero, and Kluntz will anchor the lineup.

Manchester

COACH: Gary Marineau

2021 RECORD: 13-8

RETURNEES: Seniors: Mark Osorio, C; Dylan Jackson, SS; Mason Cycenas-Heimer, P; Ben Cherry, P/OF; Brandon Wrona, 2B; Tyler Barry, P; Cam Forstell, P; Jonah Nielsen, OF; Gio Morales, OF/P; Nate Heimer, 3B/OF; Anthony Lorenson, UT; Taber Marineau, DH. Juniors: Eli Briscoe, P/1B; Jack Stokes, 1B.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Juniors: Dennis Flores, P; Dejavon Morrett, OF. Sophomores: Caleb Camp, OF. Freshmen: Brady Winn, P; Anthony Osella, OF/P; Pedro Ortiz, C.

OUTLOOK: Manchester has a plethora of talented arms this season, including returning starters Cycenas-Heimer, Cherry, Morales and Forstell. Barry, Morales, Briscoe, Flores, Winn, and Osella will also see action on the mound for the Red Hawks. Marineau’s goal is to lead Manchester to a second straight Class LL state tournament berth.

RHAM

COACH: Bill Eller

2021 RECORD: 12-8

RETURNEES: Mike Poncini, P/3B; Brad D’Amico 1B; Chase Melzen, CF; Patrick Miller 2B; Sean Connolly, OF; Garrett Nicol, OF; Ethan Polochanin, SS; Chase Massey, P.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Ethan Munroe, SS; Fayz Baig,P/1B; Max Nylen, C; Joey Tyler, C; Aiden Zern, 2B.

OUTLOOK: RHAM is looking to build off a 12-win season. The Raptors graduated two starters who ate up a bulk of the innings in 2021 but are expecting Poncini to step into the No. 1 spot in the rotation. Eller is hopeful that Baig, D’Amico, and Massey become reliable arms behind Poncini. Melzen and Connolly will be expected to carry the load offensively for the Raptors.

South Windsor

COACH: Mike McDermott

2021 RECORD: 4-14

RETURNEES: Jack Albert, P; Nick Worthington, P; Sam Pines, 1B/P; Ben Balducci, CF/P; Peyton West, SS; Jaden Glatt, C; Tim Sigler, C; Drew Mabey OF.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Andrew Goulet OF/P

OUTLOOK: South Windsor stumbled to a 4-14 record last season but returns a solid core of upperclassmen headlined by pitchers Albert, Worthington, Pines, and Balducci, catchers Glatt and Sigler, and outfielder Mabey. McDermott is excited about the potential of Goulet, who will contribute on the mound and at the plate this season. The Bobcats coach expects his team to hover around the .500 mark and qualify for the Class LL state tournament.

Tolland

COACH: Howie Dietch

2021 RECORD: 9-13

RETURNEES: Seniors: Jared Wilhelm, INF; Evan Albert, INF; Joey Keane, SS; Conor Lentocha, INF; Owen Nivison, INF. Juniors: Nate Bowes, INF/P; Matt Haggerty, P/OF; Adam Pivacek, OF; Joe Zabilansky, OF/P. Sophomore: Josh Blanchard, OF.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Freshman: Wyatt Zahner, C.

OUTLOOK: Tolland won 7 of its final 12 regular season games last season to dig itself out of a 1-7 hole and punch its ticket to the Class M state tournament. The Eagles then upset No. 5 seed Killingly in the first round before bowing to Sheehan the next day. Eight of last year’s starters return, headlined by Wilhelm, an All-CCC selection, Albert, who hit .316, Keane, who started every game at SS, Lentocha and Nivison. Bowes, who hit .278 with two home runs and pitched to a 0.87 ERA, is also back. Haggerty will be relied upon on the mound and in the outfield and Pivacek and Zabilansky will be counted on to provide power in the middle of the order and pitch. Sophomore Blanchard hit .308 as a freshman in 15 games and will again get time at all three outfield positions. Dietch believes the Eagles have the depth and talent to make a deep run in the state tournament.

CCC NORTH

Windsor

COACH: Joe Serfass

2021 RECORD: 16-6

RETURNEES: Seniors: Jonathan Lattimer, C/UTL; Mason Glickman, P/INF; Breon Parker, OF; Ryan Cramer, INF/P; Nason Busca, OF/UTL; Aiden Serrano, OF/P;

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Seniors: Brandon Cosgrove, INF, Jacob Whitesell, OF; Juniors: Nate Acabchuck, P/1B; Frank Kula, INF/P; Austin Oberle, OF; Luis Hiraldo, OF/P; Evan Roche, UTL Sophomores: Eli Fangiullo, 1B/P.

OUTLOOK: Windsor graduated a few key position players and several quality arms from last year’s 16-win team. But the Warriors have several returning starters, headlined by Glickman on the mound, Lattimer behind the plate, and Parker and Busca in the outfield. Serfass expects Acabchuck, Cramer, Serrano, Kula, Hiraldo, and Fangiullo to step into the rotation and be reliable arms behind Glickman. Windsor will look to be gritty and scrappy on the offensive end and find ways to score runs by putting pressure on the defense.

CCC WEST

Glastonbury

COACH: Dennis Accomando

2021 RECORD: 14-6

RETURNEES: Seniors: Owen Stephens; Luke Fahey; Drew Jean; Elliot Hamilton; Dan Cantafi; Dan Beagle. Junior: Jayden Sgro. Sophomore: Kyle Stephens.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS: Juniors: Beau Vardion; Matt Stephen; Jack Petrone; Drew Curto. Sophomores: Cody Heselton; Grayden Vyse; Noah Scurto.

OUTLOOK: The veteran-laden Guardians return most of its rotation and feature four players committed to play at the next level. Accomando expects to contend for the CCC West title and make a deep run in the state tournament.