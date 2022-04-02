ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

UConn-South Carolina title tilt packs plenty of star power

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The South Carolina Gamecocks held the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 women's poll all season about as tightly as they play defense every night. The last test for the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament will be the Connecticut Huskies, who produced...

www.ksl.com

WJBF

Lady Gamecocks over UConn for second NCAA title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies […]
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX 61

Power outage at UConn in Storrs causes cancellation of classes

STORRS, Connecticut — A power outage at the main campus of the University of Connecticut has caused classes to be canceled Monday. School officials issued the following statement: "Due to a significant power outage at UConn Storrs, all Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes are cancelled until noon on Monday, March 21, 2022. Regional campus in-person classes proceed as usual. Students will be provided further information about dining and residential life facilities. Essential employees report to work as usual. Other employees should refrain from reporting to work until further notice. Employees in route to or already on the Storrs campus who would not need to report to work in this situation should consult with their manager for further guidance until more information is known. A further update will be provided later this morning when more information becomes available."
Tampa Bay Times

