UConn-South Carolina title tilt packs plenty of star power

STORRS, Connecticut — A power outage at the main campus of the University of Connecticut has caused classes to be canceled Monday. School officials issued the following statement: "Due to a significant power outage at UConn Storrs, all Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes are cancelled until noon on Monday, March 21, 2022. Regional campus in-person classes proceed as usual. Students will be provided further information about dining and residential life facilities. Essential employees report to work as usual. Other employees should refrain from reporting to work until further notice. Employees in route to or already on the Storrs campus who would not need to report to work in this situation should consult with their manager for further guidance until more information is known. A further update will be provided later this morning when more information becomes available."

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO