Dores Drop Series Opener

vucommodores.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt fell 6-2 to top-ranked Tennessee in Game 1 of the three-game series on Friday evening at Hawkins Field. Tennessee used a four-run fifth inning to chase Vanderbilt starter Chris McElvain (4-1), as the junior right-hander suffered his first loss on the season. McElvain totaled eight strikeouts and...

vucommodores.com

Comments / 0

WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball beats No. 9 Vanderbilt 6-2 in bizarre game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball took care of Vanderbilt 6-2 in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night in Nashville. It didn't take long for tensions to run high in this game between the top-ranked Vols and ninth-ranked Commodores. In the top of the first, right...
WATE

Beam shuts down Vanderbilt as Vols sweep Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Freshman Drew Beam threw a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts and only two hits given up to help the Vols defeat Vandy 5-0. Tennessee swept the Commodores for the first time since 2009. Beam didn’t need much help offensively. Drew Gilbert gave him all the run support he needed. The junior […]
WDEF

Vols Down Vandy 6-2 For Record 17th Straight Victory

(utsports.com) NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The college baseball spotlight was shining bright on Hawkins Field on Friday night as top-ranked Tennessee kicked off its three-game series with a 6-2 win over No. 3/9 Vanderbilt. Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) used an offensive jolt in the fifth to best the Commodores. Christian...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas routs Mississippi State in series opener

Jalen Battles homered twice and Connor Noland worked seven innings in Arkansas’ 8-1 win over Mississippi State in the teams’ series opener on Friday night from Baum-Walker Stadium. The win kept the Diamond Hogs (20-4, 6-1 in SEC) two games ahead of second-place Texas A&M in the SEC West and one game behind unbeaten Tennessee in the overall conference table. Arkansas pounced early, scoring six runs in the second inning to put away Mississippi State. Five straight Hogs batters reached in the inning with two outs. Robert Moore smacked a two-run triple and Battles hit a two-run home run to highlight the frame. On the other side, Noland continued his sharpness. The senior moved to 4-1 on the season after allowing just four Bulldogs hits and striking out six in his seven innings. Cayden Wallace joined Battles as the only other Razorbacks batter to collect two knocks, one of which was a double. The two teams play Game 2 from Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs blast four home runs, take series from Mississippi State

Every Arkansas and Mississippi State baseball series since 2015 has resulted in a sweep. The 2022 series may be no different. Arkansas won Game 2 between the two schools on Saturday night from Baum-Walker Stadium, 12-5, behind the strength of four home runs. The Diamond Hogs will go for the sweep Sunday at 2 p.m. Arkansas scored runs in five straight innings, including four runs in the second and another four in the third. Brady Slavens hit a two-run blast in the third. Chris Lanzilli hit a solo shot in the fourth and Robert Moore followed on the next at-bat with one...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2 on Saturday

The nation’s No. 2 team in the country had little trouble with the defending national champions in the series opener. Mississippi State will seek to tie its series with Arkansas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Connor Noland worked seven innings, striking out six Bulldogs hitters and Jalen Battles knocked two home runs in the Diamond Hogs 8-1 win on Friday. Friday’s win boasts well for the Diamond Hogs as the last time Arkansas and Mississippi State met and one team didn’t sweep the other was in 2015. Ever since that year, the Razorbacks have swept the series in odd-numbered years and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
WTVC

Tennessee sweeps Vanderbilt for first time since 2009

(WCYB) — Behind Drew Beam's complete-game two-hit shutout, Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 5-0 on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep. It's the first time the Vols have swept the Commodores since 2009. Tennessee scored first in the fourth thanks to Drew Gilbert's solo home run. The Vols would score...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

