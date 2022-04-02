ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disastrous first quarter too costly for Tucson Sugar Skulls against Frisco Fighters

By By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
In the first quarter of the Tucson Sugar Skulls' 56-34 loss to the Frisco Fighters on Friday night in Texas, everything went south quick for the visiting team from the Old Pueblo.

Here's how the first quarter went for the Sugar Skulls (1-1), who dropped their first game of the season:

Fighters score on their opening drive in less than two minutes. Running back Benjamin Jones fumbles the ensuing kickoff and Frisco recovers. Frisco quarterback and former Alabama Crimson Tide starter Blake Sims connects with Jerminic Smith for a goal-line passing touchdown to make it 13-0 before Tucson has even taken an offensive snap. On third-and-17, deep into Sugar Skulls territory, Tucson native and offensive lineman Antonio Rosales gets ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, adding to his history of unnecessary roughness. Last season, Rosales was dismissed from the team after intentionally punching an official in a 33-13 loss to the Iowa Barnstormers on June 5, 2021. The following play, Sugar Skulls quarterback Daquan Neal gets sacked in the end zone for a safety to make it 15-0. Fighters get the ball back and score.

By the end of the first quarter, the Sugar Skulls trailed Frisco 22-0.

Tempers have flared here. Tucson Sugar Skulls OL #67 Antonio Rosales has been ejected (2 infractions). @DraftDiamonds @altfbscout @moosexmidnight @Sprayberry1973 @inside_arena @InWallsPod pic.twitter.com/s93GU4SQui — Justin Aaron (@JustinAaronUH91) April 2, 2022

Tucson garnered momentum in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns, including a buzzer-beating pass from Neal to Sugar Skulls wide receiver Quinton Pedroza, but Tucson still trailed 35-12 at halftime.

To begin the third quarter, Neal connected with Arthur Jackson for a passing touchdown. On the following defensive possession, Sims fumbled the ball in Frisco's end zone, which was recovered by Tucson linebacker Connor Taylor to make it a 35-28 game.

Former Sugar Skull Sheldon Augustine caught an over-the-shoulder touchdown pass, then the Fighters recovered an onside kick and scored plays later to regain a three-touchdown lead.

Up next: Tucson will face the San Diego Strike Force at Tucson Arena in the home opener next Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

