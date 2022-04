BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball locked up its third Conference USA series win with a 7-5 victory over FIU on Saturday from The Hill. Brylee Hage delivered a 3-for-4 day at the plate – her first three-hit performance of the season – while driving in a pair of runs. The Hilltoppers climbed to 15-1 this season when playing inside the WKU Softball Complex with the victory and 18-1 when scoring first in a game.

