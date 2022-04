TORONTO -- Mats Sundin has seen enough of Auston Matthews over the years to make a proclamation about the 24-year-old center. "He's got a great chance to eclipse a lot of, if not most, of the most prominent offensive franchise records in Toronto Maple Leafs history when all is said and done," Sundin said this week. "He's got to stay healthy, of course, and stick around with the Leafs for a long time. If that happens, I mean, just look at the pace he's on. He's doing it already."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO