ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

States with the most Confederate memorials

By Nicole Caldwell
dequeenbee.com
 2 days ago

Research and ranked states according to which have the...

www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Maryland removes the state’s last courthouse Confederate statue

Workers on Monday removed what is thought to be the last public Confederate statue in Maryland other than those on battlefields or in cemeteries. The 13-foot tall copper statue of a boy holding a Confederate flag stood on the lawn of the Talbot County courthouse in Easton for more than 100 years. Named the Talbot Boys, it memorialized fallen members of an Eastern Shore regiment that fought for the Confederacy.
MARYLAND STATE
Mississippi Today

Why Mississippi is not known for very competitive elections

Just because Mississippi is among the rare group of states that have elections every year does not mean that the state always has compelling election seasons. Unless unforeseen events occur, this year’s election cycle falls under the not-so-compelling category. All four general elections for the state’s U.S. House seats are expected to be snoozers. In all four elections, both major political parties are running candidates, and the candidates from the party out of power in each district deserve respect and our attention as they try to accomplish near herculean tasks. But those elections would be major upsets should those candidates prevail.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Columbus Dispatch. March 17, 2022. Editorial: House Speaker takes hypocritical view on infant health care. For some time now, Mississippi’s leaders have pushed restrictive abortion laws as proof that it wants to make Mississippi the safest place for children in the nation, a place where even children yet to be born are afforded state protection.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy