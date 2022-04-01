The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Click here to read the full article. After what’s felt like 10 summers, Ella Mai took to Twitter earlier this week and finally shared when her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, is set to arrive. Now, prior to its May 6 release, the UK-bred songbird has revealed the full tracklist for the project.
Including the previously released singles—”DFMU” and “Not Another Love Song”—the album has 15 tracks in total with features from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye. As she teased her forthcoming body of work on social media, she wrote, “i can’t wait for you to take this journey...
Comments / 0