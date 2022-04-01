ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Hamilton no-hits College Park; Willis stuns The Woodlands

By Rob Tate
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEC75_0exDh37s00
Hudson Hamilton (19), shown here last month, tossed a no-hitter against College Park Friday night. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

For the second time this week, Grand Oaks kept College Park off the board and without any hits.

Texas commit Hudson Hamilton tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk in a 9-0 win Friday night.

Larry Drake was 3-for-4 (double) with three RBIs for the Grizzlies (13-6, 3-4), who have won three straight.

Earlier this week, Austin Dolezal held College Park (8-10-2, 2-5) hitless in a five-inning game as the Grizzlies won 11-0.

The Grizzlies travel to Conroe Tuesday night while College Park travel to Willis.

Willis turns table on The Woodlands

Willis earned its first District 13-6A while handing The Woodlands its first league loss in the process.

In a complete game, Maddox Keo struck out 11 as the Wildkats won 1-0 Friday night at Scotland Yard.

Willis (6-10, 1-6) was limited to four hits with James Davenport driving in the lone run in the fourth inning.

The Woodlands (12-4, 6-1) had four hits with Conner Doucet picking up two of those and Parker McGill doubled.

Ethan Coronel struck out eight and the run allowed was earned.

Willis hosts College Park Tuesday night. The Woodlands has a non-district game Saturday afternoon against Klein Cain.

Morris no-hits Conroe

Hayden Morris didn’t allow a hit, struck out 10 and walked two Friday night as Oak Ridge beat Conroe 10-0 in five innings of District 13-6A baseball.

Dillon Staples was 3-for-4 (double) with two RBIs and two runs for the War Eagles (14-4-2, 6-1). Aden Lucas tripled on his 2-for-2 night and he scored two runs and drove in a run. Conner Bennett was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Oak Ridge travels to The Woodlands Tuesday night while Conroe (7-13-1, 3-4) hosts Grand Oaks.

Dygert tosses gem

Caylon Dygert pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout Friday night as Magnolia West swept A&M Consolidated in District 19-5A this week, 1-0.

The Mustangs (11-9, 6-3) won 2-0 on Tuesday.

Dygert struck out eight and walked one.

Dawson Park was 2-for-2 with a run scored.

Magnolia West travels to Waller on Tuesday.

Porter takes seventh straight

Porter topped Caney Creek 13-1 Friday night in District 20-5A to pick up its seventh straight win.

The Spartans (17-3, 6-0) were led by Michael Benzor on the mound and at the plate.

The Oklahoma State recruit struck out 10, allowed two hits and one unearned run for the complete game. At the plate, Benzor was 3-for-4 with a triple and a team-high three RBIs.

Jordan Reese was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jake Tatom was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Caney Creek (3-18, 0-6) got its lone run by Evan Melvin.

Porter is at New Caney Tuesday night while Caney Creek hosts Cleveland.

Lake Creek sweeps Montgomery

Lake Creek scored all of its runs in the bottom of the seventh for a comeback win over rival Montgomery, 4-3, Friday night in District 20-5A.

The Lions (13-3, 5-1) had two RBIs by Jaron Lyness while James Kennedy and Samson Pugh each had one. Kennedy doubled.

Jace Newkirk shouldered the load on the mound with 5 ⅓ innings of relief and five strikeouts on two hits. Bryce Pacovsky picked up the win with ⅔ innings worked and one strikeout.

Montgomery (7-8-1, 2-4), which has dropped four straight, had RBIs by Bryce Navarre, Chase Davis and Brandon Nelson. Navarre struck out seven in six innings worked.

Lake Creek hosts Kingwood Park on Tuesday while Montgomery hosts Dayton.

New Caney splits series with Kingwood Park

After a loss Tuesday, New Caney bounced back for an 8-5 win over Kingwood Park Friday night in District 20-5A.

New Caney (12-6-1, 4-2) trailed 4-1 before scoring seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings.

Kamar Dove drove in two runs and tripled at the plate while pitching six innings with three strikeouts and four earned runs on the mound.

Blaine Lucas also tripled, had an RBI and scored twice. Hunter Taylor (RBI) and Travis Kay each doubled for the Eagles.

New Caney hosts rival Porter Tuesday night.

Magnolia takes tough road loss

Magnolia fell 12-2 in six innings Friday night for a sweep by Brenham in District 19-5A.

The Bulldogs (7-11-1, 4-3) had RBIs by Blake Casey and TJ Peters.

Magnolia travels to College Station Tuesday night.

Splendora drops third straight

Splendora was no-hit Friday night and lost for the third straight time, 4-0, at Livingston in District 21-4A.

Harrison Facundo struck out three and allowed two earned runs in four innings for the Wildcats (7-13, 1-4).

Livingston had three different pitchers see time on the hill and struck out seven and allowed four walks.

Splendora hosts Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday night.

rtate@hcnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Magnolia returns to regional tournament off 4-0 win

HUMBLE — Magnolia remembers the feeling of yesteryear, and it still doesn’t sit well. “We’re still reminded of that sting, and we’re motivated to go out there and win it all,” Magnolia goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson said thinking back to a 1-0 loss to Friendswood in last year’s regional championship.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Porter Boys Advance to 4th Round of Soccer Playoffs

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team defeated Palmview, 2-0, in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal at Edcouch-Elsa High School. Martin Gonzalez scored Porter’s first goal with a header off a corner kick early in the first half. Julian Gallegos increased the Cowboys’ lead with a...
EDCOUCH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willis, TX
Sports
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Caney, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
The Woodlands, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Splendora, TX
City
Brenham, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
City
Conroe, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Waller, TX
City
Willis, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball: Patriots sweep Texas A&M International

Standout pitching and a grand slam by Sam Schott combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field. The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils...
TYLER, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: L.D. Bell vs. Keller

L.D. Bell (17-4-4, 11-2-1) The Bell Blue Raiders have fought hard all season to get to this point. The team finished at the top of their district with big time wins over the likes of W.T. White, Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, North Crowley, and more. The Blue Raiders have outscored their opponents by a combined 32 goals this season and are ready to continue to show their dominant force on the pitch. So far in playoffs, L.D. Bell has defeated a strong Southlake Carroll (2-0) and El Paso Socorro (1-0).
KELLER, TX
KSST Radio

Baseball and Softball in Hallsville for Friday Gameday

Lady Cats softball begins their second half of the district season looking to win the season series with Hallsville. Coach David Carrillo’s team had a bye Tuesday but enter Friday’s rematch in Hallsville still undefeated at 6-0. Hallsville remains just a game behind Sulphur Springs in 2nd (5-1...
HALLSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Park#College Baseball#Houston Chronicle Staff#Grand Oaks#The Woodlands Willis#Scotland Yard#Conroe Hayden Morris
Tyler Morning Telegraph

4A Girls Soccer: Henderson scores 2-0 win over Palestine

Henderson scored two goals in the first half and goalkeeper Jordyn Lybrand made several outstanding saves as the Lady Lions registered a 2-0 win over Palestine on Friday in a Class 4A Region II girls soccer quarterfinal match in Tyler. Kirsten Gasaway scored the first goal on a rocket into...
HENDERSON, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
612
Followers
445
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

 https://www.yourconroenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy