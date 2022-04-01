Hamilton no-hits College Park; Willis stuns The Woodlands

Hudson Hamilton (19), shown here last month, tossed a no-hitter against College Park Friday night. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

For the second time this week, Grand Oaks kept College Park off the board and without any hits.

Texas commit Hudson Hamilton tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk in a 9-0 win Friday night.

Larry Drake was 3-for-4 (double) with three RBIs for the Grizzlies (13-6, 3-4), who have won three straight.

Earlier this week, Austin Dolezal held College Park (8-10-2, 2-5) hitless in a five-inning game as the Grizzlies won 11-0.

The Grizzlies travel to Conroe Tuesday night while College Park travel to Willis.

Willis turns table on The Woodlands

Willis earned its first District 13-6A while handing The Woodlands its first league loss in the process.

In a complete game, Maddox Keo struck out 11 as the Wildkats won 1-0 Friday night at Scotland Yard.

Willis (6-10, 1-6) was limited to four hits with James Davenport driving in the lone run in the fourth inning.

The Woodlands (12-4, 6-1) had four hits with Conner Doucet picking up two of those and Parker McGill doubled.

Ethan Coronel struck out eight and the run allowed was earned.

Willis hosts College Park Tuesday night. The Woodlands has a non-district game Saturday afternoon against Klein Cain.

Morris no-hits Conroe

Hayden Morris didn’t allow a hit, struck out 10 and walked two Friday night as Oak Ridge beat Conroe 10-0 in five innings of District 13-6A baseball.

Dillon Staples was 3-for-4 (double) with two RBIs and two runs for the War Eagles (14-4-2, 6-1). Aden Lucas tripled on his 2-for-2 night and he scored two runs and drove in a run. Conner Bennett was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Oak Ridge travels to The Woodlands Tuesday night while Conroe (7-13-1, 3-4) hosts Grand Oaks.

Dygert tosses gem

Caylon Dygert pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout Friday night as Magnolia West swept A&M Consolidated in District 19-5A this week, 1-0.

The Mustangs (11-9, 6-3) won 2-0 on Tuesday.

Dygert struck out eight and walked one.

Dawson Park was 2-for-2 with a run scored.

Magnolia West travels to Waller on Tuesday.

Porter takes seventh straight

Porter topped Caney Creek 13-1 Friday night in District 20-5A to pick up its seventh straight win.

The Spartans (17-3, 6-0) were led by Michael Benzor on the mound and at the plate.

The Oklahoma State recruit struck out 10, allowed two hits and one unearned run for the complete game. At the plate, Benzor was 3-for-4 with a triple and a team-high three RBIs.

Jordan Reese was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jake Tatom was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Caney Creek (3-18, 0-6) got its lone run by Evan Melvin.

Porter is at New Caney Tuesday night while Caney Creek hosts Cleveland.

Lake Creek sweeps Montgomery

Lake Creek scored all of its runs in the bottom of the seventh for a comeback win over rival Montgomery, 4-3, Friday night in District 20-5A.

The Lions (13-3, 5-1) had two RBIs by Jaron Lyness while James Kennedy and Samson Pugh each had one. Kennedy doubled.

Jace Newkirk shouldered the load on the mound with 5 ⅓ innings of relief and five strikeouts on two hits. Bryce Pacovsky picked up the win with ⅔ innings worked and one strikeout.

Montgomery (7-8-1, 2-4), which has dropped four straight, had RBIs by Bryce Navarre, Chase Davis and Brandon Nelson. Navarre struck out seven in six innings worked.

Lake Creek hosts Kingwood Park on Tuesday while Montgomery hosts Dayton.

New Caney splits series with Kingwood Park

After a loss Tuesday, New Caney bounced back for an 8-5 win over Kingwood Park Friday night in District 20-5A.

New Caney (12-6-1, 4-2) trailed 4-1 before scoring seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings.

Kamar Dove drove in two runs and tripled at the plate while pitching six innings with three strikeouts and four earned runs on the mound.

Blaine Lucas also tripled, had an RBI and scored twice. Hunter Taylor (RBI) and Travis Kay each doubled for the Eagles.

New Caney hosts rival Porter Tuesday night.

Magnolia takes tough road loss

Magnolia fell 12-2 in six innings Friday night for a sweep by Brenham in District 19-5A.

The Bulldogs (7-11-1, 4-3) had RBIs by Blake Casey and TJ Peters.

Magnolia travels to College Station Tuesday night.

Splendora drops third straight

Splendora was no-hit Friday night and lost for the third straight time, 4-0, at Livingston in District 21-4A.

Harrison Facundo struck out three and allowed two earned runs in four innings for the Wildcats (7-13, 1-4).

Livingston had three different pitchers see time on the hill and struck out seven and allowed four walks.

Splendora hosts Hamshire-Fannett Tuesday night.

